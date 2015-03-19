Six striking ways to add light to your home

Create a light and bright home by following these simple steps

CIRCULAR WINDOW

A stunning architectural feature, a large circular window allows natural daylight to flood into this contemporary kitchen. White walls and units and a pale floor tiles further maximise the sense of airy spaciousness. Notice there are no window dressings and a minimum of clutter to detract from the clean lines and sleek surfaces.

MUSIC AND LIGHT Here, a similar approach has been taken with beautiful bespoke windows being the main focus of the room. The sash windows combine classic period styling with the latest timber window technology including double-glazing and high thermal performance.

GLASS SIDED STAIRCASE Stairs are one of the first things people see when they walk through your front door. They offer an opportunity to create a stunning visual impact that reflects upon the entire property. A contemporary staircase appears to float in this hallway, creating an open-plan feel and allowing light into the heart of the home. Its glass sided construction allows the light to flow through it, creating an illusion of space.

FLOATING STAIRS This bespoke staircase is constructed in oak, stainless steel and low iron glass in empathy with the existing materials in this barn conversion. It features chunky treads of dried European oak, lightly oiled to bring out the beauty of the grain. It has been finished off with a satin polished stainless steel handrail with mirror polished ends. The timber creates depth, while the construction allows as much light as possible into the space.

SIDE ON Here, in addition to roof lanterns, downlighters have been

used to create the illusion of a wider and brighter kitchen. Units and

work surfaces have been cleverly washed with light across the side wall

of a kitchen to increase the sense of spaciousness and illuminate

specific areas.

LIGHT A SIDE WALL Here, a neat side return roof lantern has been

incorporated into the design of the kitchen. It ensures that the end

wall is washed with natural light and automatically takes the eye out to

the furthest side of the room. Ideal for bringing natural light to dark

corners, roof lanterns are quick to install, particularly on flat

roofs, and they pose few problems with building regulations and planning

applications.

