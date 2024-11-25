How to make your own Christmas garland – the easiest way to create a festive showstopper to adorn your mantel with
The expert-recommended, step-by-step guide to making your own Christmas garland
Christmas garlands are the perfect thing to decorate anything from a mantelpiece and stair bannister to a doorway or even the dinner table for that special festive touch. And while you can, of course, buy your garland ready-made, there is also an easy way to make a homemade Christmas garland yourself.
Making your own Christmas garland idea at home is both an easy budget Christmas decorating idea and an opportunity to get creative and adorn your masterpiece with anything you like.
‘Christmas garlands are wonderfully versatile and make lovely additions to festive displays on mantelpieces and staircases,’ says Maryam Ghani of luxury flower delivery service, Haute Florist. ‘The beauty of do-it-yourself Christmas garlands is that you can use whatever you like to decorate them, depending on what you have at home and the Christmas colour scheme for the rest of your displays.’
But before you get right down to it, first, you’ll need to gather together all your crafting essentials to make this as easy of an DIY project as possible.
What you’ll need
- Fresh or artificial foliage according to preference – if using fresh, David Denyer, expert florist at Eflorist, recommends going ‘classic with evergreens like pine, cedar, or fir – sturdy and fragrant staples – or mix it up with lighter greenery, such as grapevine or eucalyptus, for a more modern touch.’
- Florist wire like this one at Amazon
- Twine like this jute twine from Amazon which will act as the base of your garland
- Pruning shears or secateurs like these from Amazon
- Decorations of your choice
- String lights like these star micro fairy lights from Lights4Fun
1. Prepare your materials
Start by gathering and laying out everything you’ll be using. Then, cut your pieces of foliage to desired lengths with your secateurs.
‘Start by prepping your materials; it’s best to have everything you plan to use within an arm’s reach. Laying your materials out flat can help to visualise your idea before you begin to weave. Trim the branches into manageable pieces. You can also leave some significantly longer for a more rustic or dramatic look,’ David at Eflorist says.
Maryam at Haute Florist adds, ‘Gather together your foliage and trim according to the size of display you are making. If you are creating a large garland, consider cutting pieces around 15cm long and using a heavy duty string.’
At this point, also cut the ‘backbone’ jute twine to the desired length which will be how long you want your garland to be.
2. Attach greenery to the base
Then once all the pieces are ready to go, start attaching the pieces of foliage to the base jute string with florist wire.
‘Carefully attach your greenery to your twine with the wire, making sure one side is relatively flat so it will rest well against a surface such as a mantelpiece. Keep going, wrapping the wire around the foliage and making sure it looks full and there are no bare patches. Tie it off neatly at the end,’ Maryam explains.
David adds, ‘Use floral wire to wrap and secure each branch, working your way along the twine. It may help to think of it like a plait – by overlapping the branches with the wire, you’re simultaneously providing support and linking them together.’
3. Decorate your garland
Similarly to making your own space-saving Christmas tree, the most fun part of creating a homemade garland is that you can decorate how and with whatever you please.
‘The beauty of decorating a Christmas garland yourself lies in the opportunity to personalise it exactly the way you want it,’ says Lucy Mather, interiors expert at Arighi Bianchi. ‘Traditional decorations include shiny or sparkly tree ornaments like miniature baubles, bells, and whimsical festive figures that will add both colour and texture and artificial snow for a wintery touch. It all really comes down to personal preference and your choice of Christmas theme. Try adding natural elements - think berries, dried orange slices, strings of cranberries, and natural or painted pinecones - for a touch of rustic charm, strands of beads or pearls for an elegant vibe, felt or paper stars for a homemade, crafty feel.’
Sam Sutherland, Flitch interior stylist, continues, recommending incorporating your best Christmas lights in the garland decor, ‘You could weave in fairy lights for a soft glow or add sprigs of eucalyptus or holly for a natural vibe. Velvet bows or ribbons in rich colours are great for adding texture and a touch of luxury.’
FAQs
What to use as a base for a garland?
A simple jute string or twine will work perfectly as the backbone of this DIY Christmas decor idea to attach pieces of greenery to with some florist wire. These three materials are the winning combo of any Christmas garland design.
‘You need to start with a base such as florist wire and twine or string cut to the length of your desired display,’ says Maryam Ghani at Haute Florist. ‘The best base for a homemade Christmas garland is always a mixture of evergreen foliage such as conifer and blue spruce, with some florist wire and twine to keep everything in place. You can make Christmas garlands very simply with some greenery found in your local florist, craft store or even foraged from your garden.’
How do you keep a garland fresh longer?
If you’re making your garland with fresh foliage rather than artificial greenery then you need to keep in mind that it will keep looking its best for about two to three weeks. But there are some things you can do to slow down the wilting process as much as possible.
‘Fresh garlands last about two to four weeks indoors and four to six weeks if placed outdoors,’ says David Denyer at Eflorist. ‘Cedar and pine garlands tend to last longer due to their durability and natural oils.’
Maryam at Haute Florist continues, ‘Heat will speed up wilting so keep fresh garlands away from sources of heat such as radiators, fireplaces and sunny windowsills. If you want your garland to look as fresh as possible, make it the week before Christmas.’
Alternatively, David has a few more suggestions, ‘There are several ways you can help preserve your garland. Misting it with water daily will ensure the garland retains moisture; a floral preservative spray can also help. . If you’re planning on placing your garland somewhere warmer, I’d suggest going the faux-greenery-and-floral route.’
Happy Christmas garland making! We can’t wait to see what festive beauty you’ll create.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested 80 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.
-
5 things I wish I knew before buying a dehumidifier, so you don't make the same mistakes I did
Plus, expert tips for choosing the right model for your home
By Jullia Joson
-
IKEA’s FRÖJDA is a celebration of all things disco - here’s how to style this year’s biggest trend at home
Christmas is the time for celebrating, after all...
By Kezia Reynolds
-
How to clean a dishwasher with vinegar - experts share the best way to use this kitchen cupboard staple for gleaming results
You don't a specialist dishwasher cleaner to get your machine pristine
By Jenny McFarlane
-
3 ways to elevate shop-bought Christmas crackers – making them look more expensive, stylish and personal
Why not personalise your crackers with these easy hacks and wow your guests?
By Sara Hesikova
-
3 DIY Christmas tree planter ideas to elevate your festive decor using things you already have at home
How to make a DIY Christmas tree planter that will elevate your tree and your home
By Sara Hesikova
-
DIY Christmas tree ideas that look as good as the real thing - it's time to think outside the festive box
Whether it’s due to time, budget, space – or because you want a second tree moment – there are plenty of DIY Christmas tree ideas that you can try
By Jennifer Morgan
-
How to hang a garland without nails for easy, rent-friendly Christmas decor
Put the toolbox away
By Holly Cockburn
-
Paper Christmas decorations are trending – and you can easily make them for free with these 3 hacks
These are the 3 unconventional DIY paper Christmas decorations using everyday items hiding in your kitchen cupboard
By Sara Hesikova
-
How to hang Christmas lights around windows - 5 easy ways to make your house look merry and bright
No nails? No problem!
By Lauren Bradbury
-
How to hang a garland around your front door for some Christmas curb appeal in 5 easy steps
Now is your chance to take your doorscaping up a notch
By Lauren Bradbury
-
These pretty DIY wreath ideas are easy to make – and all you need is a few things from your kitchen
It’s perfect for a DIY project or if you’re in a pinch
By Sara Hesikova