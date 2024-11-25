How to make your own Christmas garland – the easiest way to create a festive showstopper to adorn your mantel with

Christmas garlands are the perfect thing to decorate anything from a mantelpiece and stair bannister to a doorway or even the dinner table for that special festive touch. And while you can, of course, buy your garland ready-made, there is also an easy way to make a homemade Christmas garland yourself.

Making your own Christmas garland idea at home is both an easy budget Christmas decorating idea and an opportunity to get creative and adorn your masterpiece with anything you like.

‘Christmas garlands are wonderfully versatile and make lovely additions to festive displays on mantelpieces and staircases,’ says Maryam Ghani of luxury flower delivery service, Haute Florist. ‘The beauty of do-it-yourself Christmas garlands is that you can use whatever you like to decorate them, depending on what you have at home and the Christmas colour scheme for the rest of your displays.’

But before you get right down to it, first, you’ll need to gather together all your crafting essentials to make this as easy of an DIY project as possible.

What you’ll need

1. Prepare your materials

Start by gathering and laying out everything you’ll be using. Then, cut your pieces of foliage to desired lengths with your secateurs.

‘Start by prepping your materials; it’s best to have everything you plan to use within an arm’s reach. Laying your materials out flat can help to visualise your idea before you begin to weave. Trim the branches into manageable pieces. You can also leave some significantly longer for a more rustic or dramatic look,’ David at Eflorist says.

Maryam at Haute Florist adds, ‘Gather together your foliage and trim according to the size of display you are making. If you are creating a large garland, consider cutting pieces around 15cm long and using a heavy duty string.’

At this point, also cut the ‘backbone’ jute twine to the desired length which will be how long you want your garland to be.

2. Attach greenery to the base

Then once all the pieces are ready to go, start attaching the pieces of foliage to the base jute string with florist wire.

‘Carefully attach your greenery to your twine with the wire, making sure one side is relatively flat so it will rest well against a surface such as a mantelpiece. Keep going, wrapping the wire around the foliage and making sure it looks full and there are no bare patches. Tie it off neatly at the end,’ Maryam explains.

David adds, ‘Use floral wire to wrap and secure each branch, working your way along the twine. It may help to think of it like a plait – by overlapping the branches with the wire, you’re simultaneously providing support and linking them together.’

3. Decorate your garland

Similarly to making your own space-saving Christmas tree, the most fun part of creating a homemade garland is that you can decorate how and with whatever you please.

‘The beauty of decorating a Christmas garland yourself lies in the opportunity to personalise it exactly the way you want it,’ says Lucy Mather, interiors expert at Arighi Bianchi. ‘Traditional decorations include shiny or sparkly tree ornaments like miniature baubles, bells, and whimsical festive figures that will add both colour and texture and artificial snow for a wintery touch. It all really comes down to personal preference and your choice of Christmas theme. Try adding natural elements - think berries, dried orange slices, strings of cranberries, and natural or painted pinecones - for a touch of rustic charm, strands of beads or pearls for an elegant vibe, felt or paper stars for a homemade, crafty feel.’

Sam Sutherland, Flitch interior stylist, continues, recommending incorporating your best Christmas lights in the garland decor, ‘You could weave in fairy lights for a soft glow or add sprigs of eucalyptus or holly for a natural vibe. Velvet bows or ribbons in rich colours are great for adding texture and a touch of luxury.’

FAQs

What to use as a base for a garland?

A simple jute string or twine will work perfectly as the backbone of this DIY Christmas decor idea to attach pieces of greenery to with some florist wire. These three materials are the winning combo of any Christmas garland design.

‘You need to start with a base such as florist wire and twine or string cut to the length of your desired display,’ says Maryam Ghani at Haute Florist. ‘The best base for a homemade Christmas garland is always a mixture of evergreen foliage such as conifer and blue spruce, with some florist wire and twine to keep everything in place. You can make Christmas garlands very simply with some greenery found in your local florist, craft store or even foraged from your garden.’

How do you keep a garland fresh longer?

If you’re making your garland with fresh foliage rather than artificial greenery then you need to keep in mind that it will keep looking its best for about two to three weeks. But there are some things you can do to slow down the wilting process as much as possible.

‘Fresh garlands last about two to four weeks indoors and four to six weeks if placed outdoors,’ says David Denyer at Eflorist. ‘Cedar and pine garlands tend to last longer due to their durability and natural oils.’

Maryam at Haute Florist continues, ‘Heat will speed up wilting so keep fresh garlands away from sources of heat such as radiators, fireplaces and sunny windowsills. If you want your garland to look as fresh as possible, make it the week before Christmas.’

Alternatively, David has a few more suggestions, ‘There are several ways you can help preserve your garland. Misting it with water daily will ensure the garland retains moisture; a floral preservative spray can also help. . If you’re planning on placing your garland somewhere warmer, I’d suggest going the faux-greenery-and-floral route.’

Happy Christmas garland making! We can’t wait to see what festive beauty you’ll create.