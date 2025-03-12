Stacey Solomon has revealed the easiest way to update tired windowsills - DIY experts agree it’s a great budget solution

Stacey Solomon has revealed her preferred way to give your aged windowsills a glow up and all you need is a roll of vinyl.

During her hit show Sort Your Life Out, the influencer and presenter famed for her DIY hacks and neutral aesthetic showed us how she gave a tired windowsill a much-needed makeover. The easy DIY project consisted of using a roll of self-adhesive vinyl wrap to breath new life into the windowsill.

We asked DIY experts their thoughts and they agreed with Stacey - a vinyl wrap is a cheap and effective way to conceal old, tired windowsills.

Helping the Jamesion family during episode four of series five of the hit BBC1 show work through three generations of clutter, Stacey said: ‘I've got a clever way to spruce up the windowsills.

‘So many people, myself included, have these uPVC windows - and after a long time the windowsills get a bit gross and you just don't know what to do with it.

‘So, I'm using a vinyl wrap to try and make this look just a little bit better.’

Stacey used a smoothing tool to push the edges of the vinyl flat, whilst also telling viewers that a hairdryer could be an effective tool for smoothing out any air bubbles that get trapped in your vinyl. The result was a clear improvement, and a home repair you can easily do at home without a professional.

‘With vinyl, you can give a windowsill a new look without painting or replacing it. It comes in plenty of finishes. You can go for a sleek, modern style or even fake the look of marble or wood. Plus, it’s super easy to wipe clean, which is great for busy spaces,’ Says Jane Wilson, cleaning expert and manager at Fantastic Cleaners .

Why you should use vinyl on your windowsills

Another reason to use vinyl to wrap your windowsills is because of its long lifespan - so you don’t have to worry about constantly replacing your vinyl.

‘A high-quality vinyl wrap, when properly applied and well-maintained, can last anywhere from five to seven years,’ says Glen Peskett, home maintenance expert and founder of Saxton Blades .

‘It's lifespan depends on multiple factors such as the quality of the vinyl, exposure to sunlight, humidity levels, and how well it's cleaned and cared for.’

If you choose to use vinyl to give your windowsill a refresh, it’s important you keep on top of cleaning as if your window has existing issues with damp, mould and condensation , further ssues could arise.

‘Vinyl could trap dampness underneath, creating a breeding ground for mould. It’s essential to thoroughly clean and dry the surface before application and check for any condensation buildup regularly,’ says Jane.

Of course, you can also re-paint your windowsills or if it is in dire need of an upgrade, consider replacing it. However, if you’re looking for an affordable solution, vinyl is a great choice.

‘If you are trying to refresh your window sills on a budget, this method is ideal. It’s inexpensive and an easy application, so as long as you are prepared to put in some elbow grease and keep them well maintained, this hack is a good method to change your window sills and give them a fresh look,’ says Glen.

Will you be giving the method a try?