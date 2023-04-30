These old drawers got a surprisingly new look with Farrow & Ball's beverly paint

We're always fans of an easy DIY project, whether it's upcycling old furniture or transforming a new IKEA Billy bookcase, so when we heard that Farrow & Ball was teaming up with the UK's leading pre-owned furniture marketplace, Vinterior, we knew there would be some exciting things on the horizon.

The collaboration saw three Vinterior (opens in new tab) sellers breathe new life into vintage pieces using the latest Farrow & Ball colours – and we've got one that we think you'll love to see…

Vinterior x Farrow and Ball furniture makeover

The limited-edition capsule collection showcases just how easy it is to upcycle furniture and turn them into something unique and personal to you. 'With the rising cost of living impacting many of us, buying new pieces of furniture may not be a top priority,' says Patrick O'Donnell (opens in new tab), brand ambassador for Farrow & Ball (opens in new tab).

'So, get creative and consider how to turn unloved pieces in your home into something more beautiful and fun, with a little bit of paint (even better if it's something left over from a previous DIY project).'

Before

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball / Vinterior)

Our favourite makeover was this one by Chloe Kempster, who took on the challenge of updating this wood chest of drawers.

'It had been painted before, would you believe?' says Chloe. 'I found old green paint behind the handles and on the back. It was also covered in chestnut-brown varnish, which hid all of the natural wood patina, so I stripped the chest using a non-toxic paint stripper and scrape, then sanded by hand to preserve as much character as I could.'

After

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball / Vinterior)

The finished design has been brought up to date, with a strong graphic pattern set against the stripped-back wood. 'I kept the original handles and waxed them, to bring out the natural wear,' says Chloe.

It's amazing how paint can turn something dated into a modern-looking piece that's bursting with personality. But how did Chloe achieve that paint pattern?

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball / Vinterior)

'I marked out a harlequin design with pencil and used Frog tape to create the shapes,' Chloe explains. 'A harlequin design just seems classic, yet contemporary at the same time.'

'I painted each shape with Farrow & Ball's modern eggshell in Beverly and, once dry, I applied a clear top coat with a foam brush to protect the wood, reattaching the handles to finish,' she continues.

'Farrow & Ball has a colour for every personality, so it's never been easier to reflect your own personal style – you can go bold or pick something more neutral and the choice on offer makes me feel I can really experiment with different designs and ideas.'

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball / Vinterior)

If you're thinking of transforming your own piece of pre-loved furniture, head over to Vinterior or your local car boot sale to buy secondhand furniture – but remember the tools you'll need for the job are important, too.

'When painting pine, as with all furniture, preparation is key so you can create a good, sound bond between primer and base and top coat and primer,' says Farrow & Ball's Patrick O'Donnell. 'You have a choice of finishes depending on your end goal – a durable mid-sheen of Modern Eggshell is often the preferred choice or the more dramatic "lacquer" effect of full gloss.

'Prep, prep and more prep… the paint will thank you for it at the end!'