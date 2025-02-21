Aldi's £30 walk-in greenhouse is back — it was a huge hit with gardeners last year so act fast or risk missing out

It’s back — Aldi’s walk-in greenhouse returns to shelves this Sunday, and I can’t wait to get my hands on it.

If you’re wondering whether a greenhouse is worth buying, the Aldi walk-in greenhouse could be the perfect tester. Priced at £29.99, it won't break the bank, but it's a whopping 195cm tall, allowing you to get a feel for what a full-sized greenhouse is like.

As Ideal Home's Garden Editor it immediately jumped out to me because it's far cheaper than similar versions on the market — but more on that shortly. Aldi's walk-in greenhouse is only available to buy in-store, so you’ll need to pop to your local store to grab one for yourself.

The greenhouse is marketed as an easy-to-build model, so you’ll be using it to house seedlings and plants before you know it. What's special about this model is that it has three shelves on either side of the walk-in space — plenty of space to grow seedlings and other plants.

I love growing tomatoes and chillies during the summer months, so personally, I can't wait to get my hands on this product.

I don’t have the space for a permanent, larger fixture in my garden, but this walk-in version is the perfect size, and I can take it down if I need to. Plus, for such a low price, you can’t go wrong.

Aldi Walk in Greenhouse £29.99 at Aldi Aldi's walk in greenhouse includes six shelves and an easy zip-close door. It's perfect for beginner and seasoned gardeners alike. Outsunny's walk-in greenhouse gives Aldi's version a run for its money, but you'll need to grab it at its sale price while stocks last.

You’d be hard-pushed to find a walk-in greenhouse at such a great price, actually. Most retailers sell similar models for at least £15 more than Aldi’s version.

Similar models exist, but they generally include fewer shelves, like the Outsunny Greenhouse Grow House which Robert Dyas is currently selling at a reduced price of £29.99. It does include a white cover instead of a green one, though, which might be more aesthetically suitable for some gardens and preferences.

Robert Dyas do have another Outsunny model on sale for £32.99 at the moment, which contains the same number of shelves (plus a pair of floor shelves) and dimensions as Aldi's walk-in greenhouse. With a price difference of just £3, it's worth considering — but you'll need to grab it before the offer ends.

Along with its popular walk-in greenhouse, Aldi is releasing a range of other gardening essentials like the Windowsill Greenhouse propagator — so keep your eyes peeled if you visit your local Aldi store this Sunday.