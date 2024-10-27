Wildlife experts are urging people to think twice before putting up this outdoor Halloween decoration

Wildlife experts have warned against the spraying of artificial spider webs on our hedgerows this Halloween as it poses a threat to birds.

Every Halloween the urge to go bigger and bolder with your decor gets stronger – after all, it’s the perfect opportunity to let your imagination run as spooky and wild as possible.



So it’s no surprise that our Halloween decorating ideas venture outside of our homes, too. But did you know that outside decor could be proving more than a mild fright this season – your fake spider webs may entangle a native bird this Halloween.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The RSPB have warned against artificial plastic webs and spray-on artificial webs adorning our hedges as it's easy for birds to get their legs tangled in the webbing.

‘You may be tempted to use cobweb decorations outside your house or in the garden to get in the Halloween spirit, but these fake webs can be dangerous for wildlife,’ states Mey Duek, RSPB Wildlife Expert. ‘Birds and other animals can get tangled in them so please avoid using them. It's much better to leave real cobwebs in place and save the fake cobwebs for indoor use

Maria Kincaid, head ornithologist at FeatherSnap, warns how dangerous it is if a bird gets snagged in a fake web. ‘Once they get stuck, it’s really difficult for them to escape. The clingy nature of these webs makes it easy for their wings to get caught, leading to exhaustion, injury or worse,’ she says.

‘Insects can also become trapped in the cobwebs, As birds already struggle with food resources at this time of year, this may deprive them of one of their main food sources. They may also spot insects trapped in the cobwebs and attempt to retrieve them, putting themselves at risk of getting stuck.’

It may be tempting to add these spooky webs to your outside spaces - spooky decor is definitely effective at attracting trick or treaters, but why not adopt some different methods this year? No carve pumpkin decorating ideas can turn spooky decor into something elegant and sophisticated. Or you can embrace this year's glitzy disco pumpkin trend with sparkles that will stand out to the whole street.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bird-approved alternatives

This warning doesn’t mean you can’t have any outdoor decor this year. Maria recommends using natural materials when it comes to spookifying your outside spaces.

‘Pumpkins, gourds and dried leaves makes excellent alternatives. Even better, after Halloween, pumpkins can be cut up and left out as food for birds and small mammals.’

Maria also recommends using twigs and branches to create your own witches broomstick, leaving the twist to be a shelter after Halloween has finished.

‘A loose pile of twigs can serve as shelter for small creatures such as insects, amphibians, and even small mammals like hedgehogs. Birds may use them as perches, and as the twigs break down, they enrich the soil, promoting a healthier garden system.'

Wildlife-friendly Halloween decor

Some spooky decor that is well suited to the outdoors without harming nature.

Spider Pumpkins Halloween Wreath £24.50 at John Lewis Pretty from afar, slightly creepy up close thanks to the spider additions, this wreath embraces the spirit of the season without going too OTT. Black Metal Outdoor Halloween Lanterns £11.99 at Lights4Fun Welcome trick or treaters with these chic but spooky lanterns. You can use real candles or keep things safe and easy with artificial options. Autumn Leaves Fairy Lights £3.99 at Amazon For Halloween decor that'll work for the whole autumn season, these pretty orange leaf fairy lights are the way to go. They'll also look great on the mantle or bannisters.

When designing your perfect outdoor spooky decor this Halloween, it’s important to consider how the wildlife around us will be affected.