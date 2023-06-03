This clever retro-fit hot tub cover promises to save on running costs

Though the sun is finally peeking its head out from under the clouds in the UK, our hot tubs will remain a firm fixture in our homes across the summer and into autumn – especially during those cooler summer evenings.

As much as we love them, there’s no denying that the cost to run a hot tub is steep– and in the current cost of living crisis, stumping up the cash to heat them and keep them warm can be fairly pricey.

Luckily, there is a way to reduce the costs of running an inflatable hot tub if you have one at home, and it involves buying just one handy accessory…

Lay-Z-Spa’s hot tub covers

Whether you have an inflatable Lay-Z-Spa hot tub (one of the best cheap hot tubs) or not, you can now purchase one of the brand’s Thermal Hot Tub Covers, which are designed to both keep heat in, and to help heat the water in your tub up faster in the first instance.

And using one could be a great way to save some cash. The cover works by offering a double layer of thermal insulation around your hot tub, which the brand say should make your inflatable hot tub up to 40% more energy efficient, and in turn, more cost-effective to run – because we all know that the cost of running a hot tub can be high.

The covers are made from Duraplus™, the same ultra‑strong UV resistant and waterproof material as their hot tubs, as well as an insulating cotton, and an anti-mildew interior.

(Image credit: Lay-Z Spa)

As such, the cover should allow you to spend less time heating your hot tub up, and should mean you need to heat it less, as heat will be retained from earlier uses. This means that you’ll likely save a decent chunk of cash on heating your hot tub.

You (obviously) can’t use your tub while the cover is on, but it’s ideal for use whilst you’re waiting for it to heat up, and after you've hopped out.

And as mentioned, the covers aren’t just for Lay-Z-Spa hot tubs, either. They should fit around any inflatable hot tub, with safety lock clips and space for water pumps within the cover.

(Image credit: Lay-Z-Spa)

This is because the covers come in a range of different sizes to fit all sorts of hot tubs. There are options for both round and square hot tubs; sizes for round hot tubs include small (180cm), large (196cm) and extra large (216cm) – whereas their square hot tub covers are available to buy in small (180cm) and large (201cm).

Lay-Z-Spa explain that the available covers likely won’t fit all hot tub varieties at the moment, but that they do have more sizes in development.

So if you're trying to save cash and want to still enjoy your hot tub during cooler summer nights into the autumn, why not treat yourself? Then take a look at these hot tub decking ideas to really create the ultimate chill space.