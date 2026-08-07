Ever since I spotted Shirlie and Martin Kemp’s stunning pumpkin archway on Instagram, I’ve been so excited for Autumn. So, I’ve asked gardening experts how we can get the look, too.

Pumpkins are the hallmark of any autumn decorating idea, and you can’t really get any more authentic than growing your own pumpkins just in time for cosy soup season. Plus, they’re also a vegetable you can grow vertically , hence why pumpkin arches are typically spotted in small gardens and allotments.

The Kemps frequently share glimpses into their stunning Hertfordshire garden, and their pumpkin archway is the latest piece of garden inspo to make the grid. If you’re also fed up with the constant heat and are looking forward to the season ahead, read on to find out how you can create a statement archway, too.

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Pumpkin archways have become increasingly popular in recent years. It was only this time last year when Stacey Solomon’s pumpkin doorscape completely blew us away. Martin and Shirlie’s is a little more subtle than hers, but I’d argue it is more attainable.

Celebrity couple Martin and Shirlie Kemp’s garden is truly stunning. Uploading updates to their home Instagram account @maisonnumber9 , their garden has somehow thrived despite the summer’s baking heatwaves.

And it’s clear they’ve been thinking ahead, too, if their pumpkin arch is anything to go by. Using a sturdy arch structure, like this £9.99 metal trellis from B&Q, they’ve trained their pumpkin to grow vertically over its support. It may sound complicated, but it’s actually a very well-known small garden idea , and one you can achieve quite easily with the right technique.

How to make a pumpkin arch

However, don’t expect to grow a pumpkin arch this year if you haven’t planted any yet. The best time to plant pumpkins for a Halloween harvest is mid-April to May. But if you do hope to recreate Martin and Shirlie’s arch, now is a good time to start prepping.

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‘I can completely understand why pumpkin arches have become so popular in recent years. They transform a practical crop into something really eye-catching, creating a beautiful feature in the garden while making the most of the space available. There's something quite magical about walking beneath a canopy of large leaves and hanging pumpkins, and they offer that perfect blend of ornamental and edible gardening,’ comments Luke Newnes , gardening expert at Hillarys .

‘For gardeners thinking ahead, August is a great time to prepare the area where you plan to grow a pumpkin arch next year. I'd focus on improving the soil with plenty of organic matter, as pumpkins are hungry plants that thrive in rich, fertile conditions. If you already have pumpkins growing, August is the time to keep training the vines, watering consistently and encouraging healthy growth.’

As Luke mentions, if you do have pumpkins growing right now, you can start training the vines and begin to attain your archway. For this, you’ll need some cable ties (like £5.99 green cable ties from Amazon) to help keep the vines in place.

When it comes to training pumpkins up an arch or trellis, I find it's best to start while the vines are still young and flexible. I gently weave the stems through the structure as they grow, helping them find the direction I want them to take. It's important not to rush or force the stems, as they can be surprisingly fragile. Once they're established, they tend to continue climbing quite happily on their own,’ says Luke.

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Then, it’s all about ensuring your pumpkin is well supported to reduce pressure on the vines. In fact, a few comments in Kemp's comment section suggest using old tights to support the fruit - and it turns out to be a really handy tip!

‘Pumpkins don’t naturally climb like some other vines, so you'll need to guide the main stems upwards as they grow and loosely tie them to the arch using soft garden ties or strips of fabric. Avoid tying too tightly because the stems will thicken as they mature,’ says Dr Russell Sharp, founder of Eutrema .

‘Once the pumpkins start forming, support the fruit with slings made from old tights, netting or fabric bags to take the pressure off the vines. The aim isn’t to force the plant into a perfect shape, but to guide it upwards while allowing it to grow naturally. With regular checks and support, the arch will gradually become covered with foliage and hanging fruit.

What you need

A pumpkin arch can add some extra height and structure to your garden while taking up minimal planting space. Will you be giving it a try?