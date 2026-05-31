5 fast-growing drought-resistant flowers you should plant now to fill your borders with vibrant blooms – no matter how hot it gets
These blooms are virtually unaffected by heatwaves
We’ve already had a heatwave this year, and it’s technically still spring. With summer showing potential to be as hot as last year, and extreme weather becoming increasingly common in the UK, gardening experts have shared five fast-growing drought-tolerant plants you can plant now that will thrive in the hot weather.
The best drought-tolerant plants and shrubs are those that can survive periods of hot, dry weather with minimal interference from you. If this year’s garden trends have shown us anything, it’s that climate-resilient planting is more than a trend and something we should all be adopting as the UK’s climate changes.
Drought-resistant plants are a fantastic choice for summer gardens as they are less impacted by hosepipe bans and sweltering heat. Here are five fast-growing flowers to consider planting in your garden asap.
1. Cornflower
Cornflowers are a great plant for any garden. Not only will they fill your borders with a vibrant shade of blue, but they’re also hardy and drought-tolerant, and one of the best plants for attracting bees and birds to your garden.
‘Known for their striking blue blooms, cornflowers feature frilled petals and curly stamens that attract bees and other beneficial insects. They’re happy in dry conditions once settled and bring texture and vibrancy to the garden,’ says Dr Emily Attlee, conservation scientist and co-founder of the original seed ball company, Seedball.
Where to buy cornflowers
- Mr Fothergills Tall Mix Cornflower Flower Seeds, £3, B&Q
- Cornflower 'Jubilee Gem' - Seeds, £1.99, Thompson & Morgan
- Cornflower 'Polka Dot Mix' - Seeds, £2.49, Suttons
2. Yarrow
One of the best perennials to add to your garden due to its long-lasting blooms and vibrant colours, yarrow is also pretty low-maintenance, too.
‘Yarrow is a fast-growing perennial, and as it can tolerate a wide range of soil types, it can be suitable for growing in any garden. It is a relatively low-maintenance plant, as you only need to cut back the foliage in spring and then deadhead through the summer to encourage more flowers. It is a great plant to grow for pollinators, and it can also support a wide range of other insect species,’ says Richard Barker, horticultural expert and commercial director of LBS Horticulture.
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Where to buy yarrow
- Achillea 'Credo', £9.99, Crocus
- Achillea millefolium 'Summer Pastels', £9.99 at Thompson & Morgan
- Achillea Walther Funcke Plant 2 x 9cm Pots, £13.99, B&Q
3. Musk mallow
I love musk mallow. It’s great for attracting butterflies to your garden and has a lovely musky fragrance, too.
‘With its soft pink blooms and classic cottage garden appeal, musk mallow is both hardy and low-maintenance. It tolerates drought well, disappears in autumn, and returns reliably each spring, making it a wildlife-friendly favourite,’ says Dr Emily.
Where to buy musk mallow
- Mr Fothergills Mallow Musk Flower Seeds, £3, B&Q
- Seedball Garden Meadow Pack, £6, Thompson & Morgan
- Musk Mallow Promo New Kew Range 1 Packet (40 Seeds), £2.99, B&Q
4. Verbena
I highly recommend growing verbena. It’s a low-maintenance drought-tolerant plant that will fill garden borders with beautiful colour, whilst adding height and structure, too.
‘Verbena is a low-maintenance plant that can have a long flowering season. The flowers produced by the plant are very attractive to pollinators, and once established, the plant will cope well with hot and dry conditions. However, they can self-seed in hotter conditions, so they will need to be monitored to prevent them from becoming invasive,’ says Richard.
Where to buy verbena
- Verbena bonariensis, £7.99, Crocus
- Verbena 'Peach Picotee', £16.99, Suttons
- Verbena 'Quartz Mixed' F1, £14.99, Thompson & Morgan
5. Meadow cranesbill
A wildflower garden staple, meadow cranesbill is a beautiful, native perennial that’s characterised by its vibrant violet flowers.
‘Young plants may need some water at first, but once established, meadow cranesbill performs brilliantly in dry, well-drained soils. Part of the geranium family, it produces beautiful violet flowers and supports a wide range of pollinators,’ says Dr Emily.
Where to buy meadow cranesbill
- Geranium 'Orion', £9.99, Crocus
- Geranium pratense 'Mrs Kendall Clark', £11.99, Crocus
- Mr Fothergills - Pictorial Packet - Wildflower - Meadow Cranesbill, £4.49, Amazon
These tough, yet beautiful flowers make a wonderful addition to any garden.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!