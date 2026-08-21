Alan Titchmarsh says every garden should have this one thing to make the most of this week's rain – it'll help you stay a step ahead of hosepipe bans

After weeks and weeks of heatwaves, rain has finally reappeared in UK weather forecasts – and if you’re hoping to make the most of this week’s rain, there’s never been a better time to start collecting it.

The best way to do that? Learn how to install a water butt. In his recent Instagram reel, gardening presenter Alan Titchmarsh can’t praise them enough – and he included a few tips on maximising the amount of rainwater you collect.

Wondering if it’s worth adding one to your garden? Here’s what Alan and the experts say.

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Water butts are the gold standard if you’re looking for sustainable garden ideas, since they save mains water wastage and costs. Since we’re heading towards autumn now, it’s the perfect time to install one – and the sooner you do, the more you’ll get out of this week’s downpours.

Alan Titchmarsh is so in favour of us owning water butts that he just dedicated a video to them, highlighting the collectors in his own garden.

‘One thing this garden does have is plenty of water butts – every home should have water butts,’ he says in the reel.

‘What’s in here is free, and also, you’ve probably noticed that whenever you water plants with rainwater, they do seem to grow better.’

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So, it’s not just about saving water – a garden that’s fed rainwater is more likely to thrive, too. It'll also allow you to water your garden during a hosepipe ban.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

‘If you can store every drop of water possible in your garden, you’ll be far less irritated when there’s a hosepipe ban,’ Alan explained, and added (with a rather wry look at the camera), ‘don’t get me started.’

You don’t have to spend a lot – a simple kit like this 100L Strata Water Butt with Connection Kit, Tap and Stand from Argos is ideal for small spaces, and every little helps. There are even ways to make a cheap water butt look more attractive, if you’re worried about the way it’ll look. You’ll just need to make sure it’s set up in a way that makes the most of rainfall.

Alan says the best way to do that is by installing water butts beneath ‘Every downpipe of your house – in [his] case, it’s an old tile roof, and the lead flashing has been adjusted around the back to divert the water that comes onto that roof into the water butt.’

Nick Ee, product training manager at BLACK+DECKER, adds, ‘Once you’ve purchased your chosen water butt, you’ll need to position it next to a downpipe that collects rainwater from a roof, such as on your home, shed or garage. I recommend choosing somewhere with firm, level ground and make sure there’s enough room to access the tap easily. If possible, position it in a shaded spot to help keep the stored water cool.’

(Image credit: Getty Images/Milos Ruzicka)

Alan also addressed the common concern that a water butt will overflow during periods of heavy rainfall.

‘You can get downpipes with diverters in them which carry on filling [the water butt] until it’s full, and then the water goes down the drain.’

Try this Ward rainwater diverter kit from B&Q. You can even install a rain chain to make your water butt setup look every prettier, like this Fallen Fruits Copper Plated Rain Chain from John Lewis.

What you'll need

Garden Trading Classic Water Butt 100L - Steel, Clay £176 at Garden Trading One of the most elegant water butts I've seen! Strata Strata Water Butt With Connection Kit, Tap and Stand - 100L £28 at Argos An affordable slimline water butt kit for small gardens. Harcostar 227 Litre Grey Water Butt Double Kit £167.99 at B&Q Double the water collection space!

A water butt or two (or three, or four!) is well worth the investment.