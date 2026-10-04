Yankee Candle has launched 2 The Traitors candles – will you choose Faithful or Traitor?

Both scents are warm, cosy and very fitting for the darker months

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A dark-painted living room with a lit fireplace and candles, with a wall light and a table lamp
(Image credit: Future PLC/Katie Lee)

It’s nearly time to find out who’s faithful and who’s about to betray everyone else, and Yankee Candle has found a suitably dramatic way to get us in the mood for The Traitors.

There's nothing more niid-setting than lighting the perfect scented candle, and to mark the launch of Celebrity Traitors season 2, the brand has released two new candles inspired by the show – and you can choose your scent based on which side you’d rather be on. There’s the Faithful candle, designed around the ‘scent of loyalty’, or the Traitor candle, otherwise known as the ‘scent of treachery’.

Both come in black or white wax to match their allegiance, with The Traitors logo on the label. You can also choose between two jar styles, with both scents available in both Signature and Original-shaped jars.

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The Yankee Candle x The Traitors collection is available to shop online now, with candles priced at £30. And if you’re genuinely struggling to decide which side you belong on, there’s even a quiz you can take to settle the matter.

So – now for the big question... are you a faithful, or a traitor?

Annie Collyer
Annie Collyer
Deputy Ecommerce Editor

Annie is Ideal Home's Deputy Ecommerce Editor. With four years of eCommerce experience under her belt, you can find her shopping words of wisdom on Real Homes, Gardeningetc, Livingetc, Homes & Gardens and Woman & Home. When she's not planning ahead or curating deals for Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday, you can find Annie testing a range of products in her South London home, from reed diffusers to candles, BBQs, mattresses and even a few vacuum cleaners. 