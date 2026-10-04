Yankee Candle has launched 2 The Traitors candles – will you choose Faithful or Traitor?

It’s nearly time to find out who’s faithful and who’s about to betray everyone else, and Yankee Candle has found a suitably dramatic way to get us in the mood for The Traitors.

There's nothing more niid-setting than lighting the perfect scented candle, and to mark the launch of Celebrity Traitors season 2, the brand has released two new candles inspired by the show – and you can choose your scent based on which side you’d rather be on. There’s the Faithful candle, designed around the ‘scent of loyalty’, or the Traitor candle, otherwise known as the ‘scent of treachery’.

Both come in black or white wax to match their allegiance, with The Traitors logo on the label. You can also choose between two jar styles, with both scents available in both Signature and Original-shaped jars.

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The Yankee Candle x The Traitors collection is available to shop online now, with candles priced at £30. And if you’re genuinely struggling to decide which side you belong on, there’s even a quiz you can take to settle the matter.

Yankee Candle The Traitors: Traitor Candle £30 at Yankee Candle UK If you’re here for the drama, this is probably the one for you. The Traitor candle has a warm, woody fragrance with patchouli and vanilla at its base, making it a suitably cosy choice for the darker months. It comes in black wax and uses a premium plant wax blend, with two wicks designed to give a stronger burn. It has an 80-hour burn time, so there’s plenty of time to get through the series – assuming you can resist binge-watching it all at once. Also available as an Original-shape jar for £30. Yankee Candle The Traitors: Faithful Candle £30 at Yankee Candle UK Prefer to stay loyal? The Faithful candle has a softer, more layered fragrance, starting with bergamot, citrus and blackberry before moving into cashmere vanilla, powdery rose and tobacco flower. Its base of amber, cocoa and musk gives it a warmer finish, making this the more understated of the two scents. The white wax also makes it a little easier to slot into your home if you're not looking to announce your allegiance quite so loudly. This scent also comes in an Original-shaped jar for £30.

So – now for the big question... are you a faithful, or a traitor?

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