6 sustainable garden ideas that support wildlife and our planet – these eco-friendly gardening practices guarantee a productive space

For me, sustainability is at the very heart of gardening. Our earth is, quite literally, at the very crux of the hobby – and a few sustainable garden ideas can make your garden more appealing to wildlife and better for the planet.

In fact, sustainable gardening is shaping up to be one of the biggest garden trends of 2026. More and more green thumbs are turning to eco-friendly practices that are geared towards wildlife and the environment, from watering solutions to bee-friendly planting.

Here are a few sustainable garden ideas to get you started.

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What you'll need

Dalefoot 1 X Bag of Dalefoot Fine Wool Seed Compost Peat Free: 12 Litre £12.94 at Amazon I always grow my plants in peat-free compost. This one is great for starting off seeds. Crocus Water Butt With Stand & Planter - Black £149.99 at Crocus This rain barrel is made from 100% recycled plastic. Crocus Johnsons Mowable Nature's Lawn Seed £12.99 at Crocus

1. Go peat-free

(Image credit: Future PLC / Colin Poole)

Peat-free compost is something that I’m passionate about, because peat is extracted from some of the world’s largest carbon sinks – and when it’s removed, some of that carbon gets released back into the atmosphere.

That, of course, is a very bad thing for our planet – and the very reason that those of us looking for sustainable gardening ideas are opting for peat-free composts as a default.

My plants always grow really well in this Dalefoot Wool Compost, which you can order from Amazon.

2. Choose natural materials

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

Hard landscaping doesn’t have to be hard on the environment – if you’re looking for ways to combine garden border ideas with sustainable garden ideas, for example, choosing natural materials is a great way to go about it.

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'Think of the impact of every material you use in your garden,' says Phoebe from Natural Design Studio. 'Try to utilise recycled and reclaimed materials as much as possible and think of sustainable solutions to your hard landscaping.'

Using logs will make use of natural, renewable resources and create beautiful and sustainable solutions for decorative or retaining walls, as well as save on garden landscaping costs.

This fixed log edging from Argos is FSC-certified.

3. Avoid chemicals and go organic

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

You don’t have to resort to chemical products to keep weeds and pests at bay. There are plenty of ways to get rid of weeds naturally, like planting groundcover plants that suppress them, and a few companion planting ideas can help deter pests without the need for pesticides, too.

‘Even small changes, like choosing the right plants or reducing pesticide use, can make a big difference,’ agrees Tim Clapp, head of range and botanist at Verve.

‘Chemicals can be harmful to bees and other beneficial insects. Instead, choose natural alternatives or preventative methods to manage pests.’

Marigold is a superhero flower in the garden, fending off pests while attracting beneficial insects like ladybirds. You can order English marigold seeds from Crocus.