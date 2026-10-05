Your bookshelf deserves better lighting – these 6 lamps will make your books the star

Now that the autumn season has officially arrived, the weather is very slowly starting to turn and cool down. But the days are certainly getting shorter and the mornings and evenings are becoming darker and darker. That’s why this time of year is perfect for investing in some new lighting – to that end, one dark corner of your home you might be forgetting about is your bookshelf. But these bookshelf lights can easily fix that.

This past week, searches for ‘bookshelf ideas’ have increased by over 5000% according to Google Trends, while Pinterest reports that ‘bookshelf ideas’ are currently trending on the platform, too. The likes of ‘BookTok’ and the ‘bookshelf wealth’ home decor trend are rising in popularity as a more analogue way of life is becoming favoured once again.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Anna Stathaki)

So if you, too, have an extensive book collection and your bookshelves could use a little glow up, then going for one (or more) of these bookshelf lamps will turn this part of your home into a standout feature – not to mention that it’s a great cosy living room idea, considering the dark evenings we have ahead of us. We might as well embrace the cosy spirit in style.

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Bookshelf light top picks

Shelf wall lights

Alternatively, if you want to create smaller shelf arrangements with your books and some decorative items, these two-in-one shelf wall lights make for the perfect investment and addition to any room. These are my top three favourite designs.

Habitat Serpens Shelf Wall Lamp in Opal and Ash £29 at Argos If you prefer a contemporary look, this minimalist number with a curved black metal backdrop and a globe light is for you. Dunelm Remi Scalloped Shelved Wall Light £45 at Dunelm For a prettier, more feminine look, Dunelm's scalloped shelf with a fabric-shade lamp is perfect. I love the attention to detail with the braided fabric cord, too. Lighting Collection Simply and Stylish Black Shelf Light £30 at B&Q For a more industrial, cool look, this black steel shelf with an exposed Edison bulb light will do the trick.

During the autumn and winter months, adding the right kind of lighting to your home is more important than ever. Lighting is something that can make a space feel instantly warm, inviting and cosy. And these bookshelf lights will certainly help with that.

Are you getting one for your bookshelf?