Your bookshelf deserves better lighting – these 6 lamps will make your books the star
These lights will make your books glow
Now that the autumn season has officially arrived, the weather is very slowly starting to turn and cool down. But the days are certainly getting shorter and the mornings and evenings are becoming darker and darker. That’s why this time of year is perfect for investing in some new lighting – to that end, one dark corner of your home you might be forgetting about is your bookshelf. But these bookshelf lights can easily fix that.
This past week, searches for ‘bookshelf ideas’ have increased by over 5000% according to Google Trends, while Pinterest reports that ‘bookshelf ideas’ are currently trending on the platform, too. The likes of ‘BookTok’ and the ‘bookshelf wealth’ home decor trend are rising in popularity as a more analogue way of life is becoming favoured once again.
So if you, too, have an extensive book collection and your bookshelves could use a little glow up, then going for one (or more) of these bookshelf lamps will turn this part of your home into a standout feature – not to mention that it’s a great cosy living room idea, considering the dark evenings we have ahead of us. We might as well embrace the cosy spirit in style.
Bookshelf light top picks
How adorable are these little lantern-style lights?! They are attached to a flat piece of metal which slides between the books and doesn't take up any extra space. They are battery operated with the batteries included and to switch them on, you just press a button on the bottom.
When this unique rechargeable lamp from Next was first released earlier this year, it almost instantly sold out. Boasting a bookend-style slab of brown marble base, the brass lamp is operated by touch with three light settings.
Last month, Pooky launched a range of bookshelf lights equipped with a clamp that can be easily attached to a shelf - genius! And in true Pooky fashion, the base comes in several different finishes to choose from and the lampshade offering is vast. The bronze base with a green candy stripe shade is my favourite.
Shelf wall lights
Alternatively, if you want to create smaller shelf arrangements with your books and some decorative items, these two-in-one shelf wall lights make for the perfect investment and addition to any room. These are my top three favourite designs.
During the autumn and winter months, adding the right kind of lighting to your home is more important than ever. Lighting is something that can make a space feel instantly warm, inviting and cosy. And these bookshelf lights will certainly help with that.
Are you getting one for your bookshelf?
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Sara Hesikova has been Room Decor Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Furniture, and so far has tried over 300 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.