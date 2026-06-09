It probably hasn’t escaped your attention that coastal garden decor is everywhere right now, and Aldi’s new rattan planters nail the trend - they’re an easy garden upgrade to make your outdoor space look more expensive.

I’m calling it, coastal garden ideas are having a comeback. Everywhere I turn, I’m seeing plenty of rattan garden furniture , soft-blue hues and Mediterranean planting schemes .

But it’s never been so easy to give your garden an affordable upgrade as Aldi’s rattan planters are just £14.99. Landing in stores on Thursday (11 June), here’s how you can use them to instantly elevate your outdoor space.

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An attractive planter can instantly make your patio ideas look more expensive. But the catch-22 is often that good-looking planters can be expensive. But for just under £15, Aldi is offering an on-trend planter that won’t break the bank, yet none of your guests will believe it came from Aldi.

Available in light brown or grey, this coastal-look planter is approximately 27.5cm x 33cm in diameter and can be used both indoors and outdoors. They have small feet on the base of the planter to keep it steady, and a plastic lining for ease of cleaning.

Rattan is a key feature of any coastal-style garden, and I’ve been seeing more of it within garden decor. Most recently, I fell in love with Garden Trading’s £500 Rattan Water Butt , which is one of the most stylish water butts I’ve ever seen.

(Image credit: Aldi)

What’s so great about using rattan in your garden is that it marries natural texture with the lush greenery of your plants beautifully. In the home, it’s well-suited to monsteras (£16.99, B&Q) or fiddle-leaf figs (£18.99, B&Q) , while in the garden, I would recommend positioning these wicker planters on your patio or under a pergola, and filling them with lavender (£7.99, Crocus) or agapanthus (£29.99, Gardening Express) for a soft coastal look.

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Even if you don’t have a coastal-themed garden, these rattan planters will still look stylish. Imagine them filled with bursts of yellow primrose (£7.99, Thompson & Morgan) or vibrant cornflowers (£1.69, Thompson & Morgan) in a cottage garden. Or, even packed with rosemary, sage or basil for a beautifully scented mini herb garden.

Aldi’s planters are hard to beat on price. But this is why I think they may sell fast. So I’ve rounded up a few alternatives you can shop online.