Aldi's luxury-look rattan planters nail the coastal garden trend – these are the plants I'd pair it with for a glorious summer display
We love this affordable garden upgrade
It probably hasn’t escaped your attention that coastal garden decor is everywhere right now, and Aldi’s new rattan planters nail the trend - they’re an easy garden upgrade to make your outdoor space look more expensive.
I’m calling it, coastal garden ideas are having a comeback. Everywhere I turn, I’m seeing plenty of rattan garden furniture, soft-blue hues and Mediterranean planting schemes.
But it’s never been so easy to give your garden an affordable upgrade as Aldi’s rattan planters are just £14.99. Landing in stores on Thursday (11 June), here’s how you can use them to instantly elevate your outdoor space.
An attractive planter can instantly make your patio ideas look more expensive. But the catch-22 is often that good-looking planters can be expensive. But for just under £15, Aldi is offering an on-trend planter that won’t break the bank, yet none of your guests will believe it came from Aldi.
Available in light brown or grey, this coastal-look planter is approximately 27.5cm x 33cm in diameter and can be used both indoors and outdoors. They have small feet on the base of the planter to keep it steady, and a plastic lining for ease of cleaning.
Rattan is a key feature of any coastal-style garden, and I’ve been seeing more of it within garden decor. Most recently, I fell in love with Garden Trading’s £500 Rattan Water Butt, which is one of the most stylish water butts I’ve ever seen.
What’s so great about using rattan in your garden is that it marries natural texture with the lush greenery of your plants beautifully. In the home, it’s well-suited to monsteras (£16.99, B&Q) or fiddle-leaf figs (£18.99, B&Q), while in the garden, I would recommend positioning these wicker planters on your patio or under a pergola, and filling them with lavender (£7.99, Crocus) or agapanthus (£29.99, Gardening Express) for a soft coastal look.
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Even if you don’t have a coastal-themed garden, these rattan planters will still look stylish. Imagine them filled with bursts of yellow primrose (£7.99, Thompson & Morgan) or vibrant cornflowers (£1.69, Thompson & Morgan) in a cottage garden. Or, even packed with rosemary, sage or basil for a beautifully scented mini herb garden.
Aldi’s planters are hard to beat on price. But this is why I think they may sell fast. So I’ve rounded up a few alternatives you can shop online.