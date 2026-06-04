If this wet weather has got me thinking about anything, it's the benefit of having a water butt in your garden. And if you haven’t got one, don’t worry, as I’ve found a stash of the prettiest water butts that are perfect for harvesting rainwater and making your garden look good.

It’s never a bad idea to install a water butt . By collecting rainwater when the weather is poor, you’re able to water your plants in scorching weather (and during hosepipe bans), cultivate healthier plants as rainwater’s pH makes it ideal for plant growth, and even reduce the risk of flooding your garden.

Sustainability is a huge garden trend this year, with water butts a central theme. But they don’t have to be the ugly plastic containers you're most definitely thinking of. Garden Trading has a small stash of stunning designs on offer - here are my top picks.

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Launched over 30 years ago, Garden Trading has been producing stylish accessories for both the home and garden, but it is their stylish water butts that have put them on my radar.

In fact, it was the Kingscote Rattan Water Butt (also available for £500 at John Lewis) that really caught my eye when I spotted it online. I would confidently say I’ve never seen a water butt crafted from rattan or one that looks this good. Plus, the ability to hold a whopping 200L of water shows that this butt is as functional as it is beautiful.

Not to mention, if you have a small garden, a pretty water butt is a preferred choice as it is most likely going to be on show. If you think standard plastic butts are a bit of an eyesore, opting for a stylish alternative can help maintain your garden’s aesthetic.

This sent me down a rabbit hole where I discovered a variety of Garden Trading water butts that nail both aesthetics and function. Here’s what we recommend.