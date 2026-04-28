Step aside, fancy garden furniture, George Home is proving stylish garden furniture can be done on a budget – this stunning rattan lounge chair proves it
I'm telling you, this garden lounge chair deserves a spot on your patio
George Home is killing it when it comes to garden furniture this year, and the latest stylish piece to catch my eye is the uber stylish Rattan Garden Lounge Chair (£119).
Right now, George Home is one of the best places to buy garden furniture. Period. The supermarket brand has been churning out affordable, stylish pieces all season, from the stunning striped Tuscany set to their coastal Mykonos collection, and we feel treated.
If you’ve been looking for some of the best rattan furniture for your garden, you should consider George Home’s Rattan Garden Lounge Chair - it’s the perfect accessory for relaxation this summer.Article continues below
I’m a huge fan of the rattan lounge chairs available this year. Another stunning option on my radar is Habitat’s Kelham Rattan Effect Garden Chair (£130), which comes with a matching footstool.
However, it is George Home’s sculptural shape that makes this chair one of the chicest I’ve seen this year. It looks perfectly equipped to hold your body's contours in comfort, so you can lounge away on a warm afternoon.
It’s crafted from hand-woven poly-rattan, with a galvanised steel frame to protect it from corrosion. Its sleek, rustic style is well-suited to any garden seating ideas. However, as this is a lone chair, I think it’s perfect for setting up in a private area of your garden so that you can escape whenever you need some peace and quiet. All you’d need alongside it was a stylish side table ( I like B&Q’s GoodHome Vitello Wooden Round Side table, £15) to hold any refreshments and a good book.
It’s not just me who sees the potential in this stylish lounge chair; it’s already racking up great reviews online.
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‘I have been waiting for this chair to come back in stock from regretting not buying it last year, and it did not disappoint!! The quality and size for the price is amazing, and it’s actually super comfortable,’ said one.
‘Amazing Chair. They come already assembled. I’m super happy with this purchase. Super Comfy (without the need of cushions!) & Stylish! I bought 3 chairs. and placed 2 of them together as a sofa & 1 as a side chair. They look great,’ said another.
Alternatively, here are a few more George Home styles I’m loving right now.
Garden rocking chairs are having a huge moment this summer, and this is a great example of how they can look chic, too.
If you’re upgrading your garden furniture for this summer, George Home is a great place to look. Plus, it would be silly to miss out on this rattan garden lounge chair.
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Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!