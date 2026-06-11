Aldi’s £13 scalloped parasol looks like it came straight from a Mediterranean resort – it’s perfect for giving your garden a chic, hotel look
Shade your garden in style
Thank goodness sunny weather is back on the weather forecast, and it couldn’t have come at a better time, as Aldi is dropping a stylish green garden umbrella - I can’t believe it’s only £12.99!
The best garden parasols are not only a practical garden shade idea, but can help make your garden look miles more stylish if you opt for the right one. As one would expect, the best-looking garden parasols often come with a higher price tag - until now, that is.
Landing in stores today (11 June), Aldi’s Belavi Garden Umbrella (£12.99) is perfect for giving your garden a resort look. Its green scallops are the effortlessly stylish garden upgrade you need this summer.
Aldi’s gorgeous new parasol is available in either pink or green. Both are two-toned, with the darker shade making up a pretty wave along the bottom of the umbrella. The pink colourway in particular looks fairly similar to John Lewis’ £150 Scallop Wood-Effect Wind-Up Parasol on Bon Bon Pink, while the green is a little more similar to the Wayfair Market Parasol (Was £220.99, now £139.99).
What’s clear, however, is that the Aldi garden umbrella is an absolute steal in comparison to similar alternatives. Lidl’s chic garden parasol aside, it is rare to see a garden umbrella look this good, at such a budget price. But considering a garden parasol, at its core, is a budget-friendly way to shade a garden, I’m not complaining.
The green and pink colourways on offer wouldn’t look out of place in a boutique hotel. I can just picture them by the sunlounger of some boujee resort in the South of France or Italy. That chic, hotel-look has been trending this summer, too.
This Aldi garden umbrella is a sure way to achieve this look. The parasol is approximately 1.8m in height and has a three-position tilting function. The height is also adjustable, so you can tailor it to your needs. Aldi claims it has excellent UV protection, too, stating it has SPF80 per UV.
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