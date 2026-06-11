Aldi’s £13 scalloped parasol looks like it came straight from a Mediterranean resort – it’s perfect for giving your garden a chic, hotel look

Thank goodness sunny weather is back on the weather forecast, and it couldn’t have come at a better time, as Aldi is dropping a stylish green garden umbrella - I can’t believe it’s only £12.99!

The best garden parasols are not only a practical garden shade idea , but can help make your garden look miles more stylish if you opt for the right one. As one would expect, the best-looking garden parasols often come with a higher price tag - until now, that is.

Landing in stores today (11 June), Aldi’s Belavi Garden Umbrella (£12.99) is perfect for giving your garden a resort look. Its green scallops are the effortlessly stylish garden upgrade you need this summer.

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Aldi Garden Umbrella £12.99 at Aldi Also available in pink, Aldi's garden umbrella is unbelievably stylish for just £12.99. It's perfect for adding colour to your garden seating area. Wayfair.co.uk Canora Grey Mezze Patio Crank Umbrella Was £220.99, now £139.99 at Wayfair This stylish fringed green parasol also has that chic, hotel look. It has an easy to use crank system, while it's rich Hunter Green colourway looks very expensive. John Lewis Scallop Wood-Effect Wind-Up Parasol, 2m, Bon Bon Pink £150 at John Lewis I've never really considered pink and a parasol colour, but thanks to Aldi and John Lewis I'm regretting that though. This dusky pink has a gorgeous, vintage look which will add plenty of character to your garden.

Aldi’s gorgeous new parasol is available in either pink or green. Both are two-toned, with the darker shade making up a pretty wave along the bottom of the umbrella. The pink colourway in particular looks fairly similar to John Lewis’ £150 Scallop Wood-Effect Wind-Up Parasol on Bon Bon Pink , while the green is a little more similar to the Wayfair Market Parasol (Was £220.99, now £139.99) .

What’s clear, however, is that the Aldi garden umbrella is an absolute steal in comparison to similar alternatives. Lidl’s chic garden parasol aside , it is rare to see a garden umbrella look this good, at such a budget price. But considering a garden parasol, at its core, is a budget-friendly way to shade a garden , I’m not complaining.

The green and pink colourways on offer wouldn’t look out of place in a boutique hotel. I can just picture them by the sunlounger of some boujee resort in the South of France or Italy. That chic, hotel-look has been trending this summer, too.

(Image credit: Aldi)

This Aldi garden umbrella is a sure way to achieve this look. The parasol is approximately 1.8m in height and has a three-position tilting function. The height is also adjustable, so you can tailor it to your needs. Aldi claims it has excellent UV protection, too, stating it has SPF80 per UV.