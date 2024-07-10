The £10.98 Amazon gardening tool that will help you banish dandelions from your garden instantly

Could there really be a gardening tool that gets rid of dandelions effortlessly? You'd best believe there is – which is excellent news for anyone who has a lawn or garden border filled with the things!

Before we dive into that, though, it's important to note that the cheerful yellow dandelion (and its whimsical ‘clock’ head) has been given something of a rebrand of late, with many experts suggesting you should hit ‘pause’ on your plans to banish them from your garden.

Why? Well, providing an excellent source of nectar from March until October, these pollinator-friendly flowers are perfect for your bee garden and wildlife garden ideas – which means that they can form a key part of a tapestry lawn design, too.

(Image credit: Heather Young/Future Publishing Ltd)

That being said, though, dandelions are still an invasive species and can spread quickly, and they can wind up competing with your other plants for water, nutrients, and light.

With that in mind, then, allow us to introduce you to...

The £10.98 gardening tool that gets rid of dandelions

While the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) suggests you embrace the chaos gardening trend in all its glory and allow at least some dandelions to grow in your garden, they do suggest you avoid making any major weeding mistakes if you set out to get rid of the dandelions from your outdoor space.

Forget weed killers and chemicals; the best method is to dig or fork out the plants when they 'are still young and haven’t had time to develop a deep taproot or set seed,' they advise, noting that there are 'many specially designed tools, often sold as "dandelion weeders", to help with removal; these target the taproot and limit soil disturbance'.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Say hello, then, to the £10.98 gardening tool that will help you banish dandelions from your garden instantly (according to the slew of reviews on Amazon, at least!).

Made of high-quality stainless steel and boasting an ergonomic solid wood handle that makes it comfortable to grip, this purse-friendly tool is very easy to use. All you have to do is push it into the ground, lever it slightly, and marvel as the dandelion and root come away easily.

'Worth the money, very strong, removed loads of dandelions from lawn, still looked like new after,' promises one of the item's five-star reviews.

'This is a truly lovely tool. I bought it to remove dandelions from the lawn and it does it quickly and easily. Not only that, it leaves very little trace on the lawn itself,' raves another.

And still, one more says: 'Brilliant for getting to the roots of weeds!'

(Image credit: Getty)

Of course, there are a few other options available to you. Indeed, many gardening pros would recommend spending a little more money on something like a Professional Hori Hori Garden Knife from Amazon if you want it to last you a very long time.

That being said, even an old butter knife can work in a pinch, so long as you 'remove as much [dandelion] root as you can and then remove regrowth when it appears,' say RHS experts.

'Over time this will weaken the plant, they add.

Is anyone else suddenly itching to try this hack out for themselves? If you need us, we'll be using this gardening tool to get rid of the dandelions that have invaded our otherwise pristine lawn (and don't worry; we'll be leaving a few around the edges for the bees to enjoy). Join us, why don't you?