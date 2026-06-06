If heavy rain has turned your garden into a boggy mess, B&Q is selling a game-changing buy to save your garage and garden from a mini flood

If the sudden heavy downpours of the past week have put your garden at risk of flooding, B&Q is selling Quick Dam (£40) - a flood barrier that activates when wet to divert flood water away from your home.

It’s weeks like this one, when we’re all reminded of the merits of floodproofing a garden , and if the sudden bursts of heavy rain have left your garden a boggy soup, then it is certainly worth looking into new drainage garden systems, such as installing a French drain , to help relieve the strain.

However, if you need a temporary fix, this is where a Quick Dam comes in handy. It doesn’t require any sand to get started, and will swell up to 10ft in length in just 10 minutes, making it a fast and effective barrier against floodwater. Here’s everything you need to know.

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B&Q Quick Dam Water activated Black Flood barrier (W)3m £40 at B&Q Once activated by water (so you may want to soak before use if you're certain heavy rain is on the way), these barriers swell 10ft in length and weigh 30.8kg.

Thanks to climate change, periods of drought and sudden heavy downpour are becoming more common in the UK. According to the Met Office , warmer air (resulting from climate change) results in heavier rain, which means summer rain will become heavier and more intense as temperatures rise.

Ahead of this year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show, Flood Re , whose garden aimed to bring awareness to the five million homes in the UK at risk of flooding, warned that homeowners were ‘sleepwalking’ their way into a flooding crisis.

Warning that the risk of surface water flooding is increasing (flooding that is caused when drains become overwhelmed), stating that paving over gardens with non-permeable materials is exacerbating the problem.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Polly Eltes)

If you want to floodproof your house effectively, it might be time to say goodbye to hard landscaping. But in the meantime, a temporary solution such as a Quick Dam can be a great line of defence.

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Quick Dams are water-activated flood barriers that use super-absorbent polymers that swell into a dense, heavy gel when in contact with water. This means you get a heavy, solid dam that can help divert floodwater and block it from accessing your home. They’re well-placed in front of the back and front doors to stop water from coming in.

Please note, they are NOT suitable for use with saltwater or coastal flooding, as the product does not activate properly when it comes into contact with the product. Quick dams are made of safe, non-toxic materials, which means they can be disposed of in your general waste.

Quick Dams are flexible, conforming to the space you need, and they can also be moved easily. It has a dual lobe design, too, to prevent rolling out of position, and creates a strong stacking base.

‘Whilst it appears a tad on the expensive side, the main thing is that it is easy to set up, and most importantly does the job. We had awful issues with water entering the garage during heavy rainfall - No longer!!!’ says one review on B&Q’s website.

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