In light of all the recent wet weather, garden experts have revealed the three ways we’re making our gardens more flood-prone, as experts warn the UK is ‘sleepwalking’ its way into a flooding crisis.

When torrential rain rears its head, we all start thinking about how to flood-proof a garden . Sometimes this is for ‘just in case’ reasons, but with over five million homes in the UK now at risk of flooding, according to Flood Re , it’s an issue we should all be paying more attention to.

Sudden downpours are predicted to become more common due to climate change, so learning how to flood-proof a house or selecting flood-proof plants for our gardens is all the more important. Equally, we need to know what we’re getting wrong, and these are three things making our homes more flood-prone.

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1. Replacing lawns with hard landscaping

One of the biggest contributors to surface water flooding is non-permeable landscaping materials. While your lawn can absorb water, certain paving materials cannot - so you really need to think about the sort of materials you use for your patio ideas .

(Image credit: Future PLC/Annaick Guitteny)

‘One of the biggest contributors is the rise in hard landscaping. Swapping grass for patios, composite decking or paving reduces the amount of area that can absorb rainwater,’ says Luke Newnes, gardening expert at Hillarys.

‘Natural lawns act like a sponge, soaking up water and slowing down runoff. When you replace that with impermeable surfaces, rainwater has nowhere to go, so it sits on the surface or runs towards the house.”

‘If you’re adding hard landscaping, opt for permeable materials like gravel, permeable paving or decking with drainage gaps. Balancing hard surfaces with planted areas also makes a big difference.’

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2. Removing trees and large shrubs

When it comes to garden flooding, shrubs and trees are actually one of your closest allies. This is especially true if the trees and shrubs you have are plants that love boggy gardens .

(Image credit: Future PLC/ David Giles)

‘Trees and large shrubs absorb significant quantities of water through their root systems. Removing them to open up a garden or improve light without replacing them with alternative planting can dramatically reduce the ground's capacity to handle heavy rainfall. A mature tree can absorb hundreds of litres of water per day. Losing several from a garden can turn a previously well-drained plot into a boggy one within a season or two,’ explains Peter Thum-Bonanno, co-founder and CTO at property experts GetAgent .

3. Overcompacting soil