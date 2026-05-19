6 RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026 garden trends that are actually achievable at home – and work in small gardens, too

After an exciting day at the 2026 RHS Chelsea Flower Show yesterday, I came away with heaps of inspiration for the gardening season ahead – and a shed load of trends to share with you.

If this year’s predicted garden trends were anything to go by, we were in for a treat at Chelsea – and it's safe to say that this year’s Show lived up to all of the expectations. What struck me yesterday was the free-spirited nature of the Gardens: wild, untamed and breathtakingly beautiful.

Better yet? That style is totally achievable in our own gardens (for very little effort!). Here's the full lowdown on the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2026 trends I spotted.

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1. Naturalistic planting

(Image credit: Future PLC / Sophie King)

I had to start with the main character: naturalistic planting was a huge trend at the 2026 RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

In fact, the Gardens took this planting style to a whole new level – we’re calling it a wild garden trend, because most of them were overgrown, packed with foliage and flowering plants, and chaotic in the very best way. Foxgloves emerge from dense borders, groundcover plants intermingle beneath trees, and there’s a general sense of wildness that I absolutely adored at this year’s Show.

The Campaign to Protect Rural England Garden: ‘On the Edge' actually embraces weeds, too – I spoke to the garden’s designer, Sarah Eberle, who shared the importance of weeds like milk thistle and nettles for wildlife.

‘It's hard to garden without them – they're stronger than us, you know, and trying to tell them to go away doesn't really work very well,’ Sarah told me. ‘It's all down to the right plant for the right place, and letting there be areas for them to grow. It doesn't have to be the whole garden – it's just areas or a patch which can support wildlife.’

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This Fabulous Foxglove Collection from Thompson & Morgan is perfect for wilder cottage garden borders.

2. Water features

(Image credit: Future PLC / Sophie King)

It felt as though almost every Garden had a water feature of some kind this year: reflective pools, self-emptying water pools and small waterfalls, to name a few. It really feels like there’s a shift towards water features as starring garden features this year.

I was especially fond of the waterfall in the Woodland Trust: Forgotten Forests Garden, which looked so natural.

‘Personally, for me, I couldn’t create a woodland without having a woodland stream,' designer Ashleigh Aylett told me. 'It kind of just brings that sound and movement into the garden, which I think is so important,’ designer Ashleigh Aylett told me.

‘It brings a whole new palette of plants that you can start to use, too, like those native marginals.’

That’s actually something else I spotted around water features like ponds: aquatic plants and reeds, which, as Ashleigh agrees, give us a larger scope of plants to play around with in the garden. You can order hard rush aquatic plants from Crocus, which produce fountain-like tufts of blue-green stems.