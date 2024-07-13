The best evergreen plants for pots - ensure year-round colour in your garden with these smart choices

The best evergreen plants for pots ensure that there is always something of interest in your garden – no matter the season or the weather outside.

Evergreens are often overlooked as they aren't typically as blousy or vibrant as their deciduous counterparts – however, they provide a valuable backbone to your garden ideas.

'To prolong the interest in my containers, I like to provide a year-round planting structure by growing large evergreen trees and shrubs in big planters,' says Isabelle Palmer, city garden designer and founder of The Balcony Gardener.

To help you introduce evergreens to your container garden, we've rounded up the best evergreen plants for pots – including those with stunning statement foliage and plants that bring a burst of floral character in the greyest months of the year.

1. Lavender

While lavender is loved for its towering purple blooms and relaxing fragrance, its light silvery foliage has just as much to offer – after all, it is one of the best low-growing evergreen shrubs.

Even though all lavenders are technically evergreen, the cold UK temperatures often mean that the plants go into dormancy – losing some of their splendour.

However, if you are looking for a lavender variety that will retain its beauty, even through the coldest winter, then look to Lavandula × intermedia 'Phenomenal'.

'This cross between English lavender and Lavender latifolia blends the best qualities of both parents – a robust tough Lavender that copes well in colder climates, but also tolerates heat, and even acid soils,' explains experts from Thompson & Morgan.

To keep your lavender looking its best, be sure you know how to grow lavender. Also, if you have lavenders in your garden, it is useful to know that you can overwinter lavender in pots, too.

2. Skimmia

Skimmia is one of the best winter plants for pots, bringing evergreen beauty and festive red berries that are a boon for wildlife.

This winter flowering shrub is also very easy to care for. 'Ideal for containers, skimmia are long-lasting evergreens that are grown for their glossy foliage, flowers and berries. They need semi-shade, slightly acidic soils, and prefer rainwater to tap water,' says garden expert, Leigh Clapp.

3. Bay tree

As bay trees are slow growing, they thrive in containers – they are a favourite for patio ideas or perhaps flanking a front door as part of front garden ideas. More than just beautiful, its leathery aromatic leaves are a favourite in soups and stews, making it ideal for positioning next to the kitchen window or door.

If growing bay trees it is important to know when to prune bay trees and how to prune bay trees to ensure a stunning potted display.

4. Cordyline

Extremely low-maintenance, cordylines are one of the staples of easy garden design. With its dramatic architectural leaves, Cordyline are often used as the centrepiece of potted displays – typically underplanted with a changing cast of annual blooms.

Notably drought-tolerant, it will remain looking fabulous, alongside other drought-tolerant garden ideas, even through the hottest summers.

5. Houseleek

Potted plants don't have to be high maintenance. Houseleeks, also known as sempervivum, are one of the most drought-tolerant plants and can be used to create stunning potted displays that are brimming with interest.

However, when growing houseleeks in pots, good drainage is essential. ‘Set yourself up for success and place crocks, rather than gravel, over the container’s drainage hole as gravel can quickly become clogged with repeated watering,’ advises Jim Keeling of Whichford Pottery.

6. Cistus

Cistus, also known as Rock rose or Mediterranean sun rose, is a beautiful flowering evergreen. Throughout the coldest months of the year, it will offer a simple mass of green leaves – plant spring bulbs such as snowdrops alongside cistus to provide additional visual interest during this time – then come spring, it will erupt in a mass of blooms. The most common versions are pink or white, each featuring dark pink detailing around the centre.

7. Star Jasmine

An exceptionally easy climbing plant, Star jasmine (Trachelospermum jasminoides) retains its leaves throughout the year, making it one of the best evergreen plants for pots for screening a small garden.

'Star jasmine has glossy foliage and masses of scented tiny white flowers through summer. It is highly versatile and can be trained on a trellis, an arch, fence, arbour, espaliered or grown in containers. Prefers a loamy soil with good drainage in full sun or dappled shade,' explains gardening expert Leigh Clapp.

8. Hellebores

Whether planted in a small pot on an outdoor table or as part of a larger potted display, hellebores are a staple of the winter garden as they are one of the few winter flowers that bloom at Christmas.

One of the best evergreen plants for pots, they are perfect for adding colour to a winter garden – hellebores bloom in a range of colours from white and light green through to pinks, purples and deep burgundies.

9. Evergreen herbs

Some of the best evergreen plants for pots are herbs and the perfect entry point to joining the grow your own revolution.

Rosemary, thyme and sage will all provide year round greenery in your herb box – if you don't already have one, you can learn how to build a herb planter or buy one online. When designing a herb planter, ensure that you avoid herb garden mistakes by making sure that the pot has ample drainage holes and the right soil.

10. Yew topiary

Popular for centuries, topiaries are undeniably one of the best evergreen plants for pots. Historically topiaries are crafted from box – however, with the rise of box blight – yew offers more disease-resistent alternatives.

‘The trimming really depends on the plant. I would normally clip them when the new growth gets over 10-15 cm. For those looking for something that needs less care, I would suggest taxus (yew), which can be clipped only one or two times a year. The trimming should be done when there is no risk of frost, so start in late spring and end mid-October,’ says Alessandra Sana, horticulturist at RHS Wisley.

11. Fern

If you're hunting for the best evergreen plants for pots to add to your garden shade ideas – then ferns are a must.

'Shallow rooted, all ferns are suitable for growing in containers. Ferns require moist conditions, so water potted plants regularly to keep the soil just moist and add a general fertiliser during the growing season,' explains garden expert Leigh Clapp.

However, it is important to note that not all ferns are evergreen. Evergreen varieties include Cyrtomium fortunei; Polypodium vulgare; Japanese lace fern and Blechnum brasiliense ‘Volcano’.

FAQS

Can you put evergreens in pots?

Yes, you can put evergreens in pots – some even prefer to be grown in pots as you can curate the soil requirement to the plant. For larger pots, a mix of the best evergreen plants for pots and annuals will provide an ever-changing display that always full of life.

What is the best evergreen in planters?

The best evergreen plants for pots include cordyline, lavender, cistus, yew, bay, houseleeks, hellebores and star jasmine.

Lavender, houseleeks and hellebores are perfect if you want a smaller display, while cordyline, bay and star jasmine make a bold statement in a pot.