5 bulbs to plant in August to fill your garden with colour throughout autumn and winter

The heatwaves we've had this summer have warmed up the soil perfectly; this means any bulbs you plant will get nicely bedded in before the cooler weather appears. It may seem odd to plant in August, but it's a good time to plant perennials too if you want a garden blooming with colour in autumn and winter.

If you're in the North of England or Scotland, planting now will make sure you keep ahead of the earlier first frosts. But in general, it's best to focus on planting autumn-flowering varieties that will quickly bloom in a few weeks or months or planting smaller bulbs which are less fussy about timings and will benefit from the warmer soil.

I've asked our garden experts for their top tips on which bulbs in particular will flourish if planted now and start filling your garden with colour from as early as September and November.

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1. Nerines

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'Nerines, particularly Nerine bowdenii, appreciate early planting in a warm, sunny position where their roots can settle before cooler weather arrives,' suggests Julian Palpramand, head of plants at British Garden Centres.

The name nerine means sea nymph or daughter of Nereus from Greek mythology, and the plant is a striking lily like flower that comes in pink and white. They're ideal for some autumnal colour.

'Plant the bulbs in a warm, sunny location, ideally against a south or west facing wall,' says Richard Barker, horticultural expert and commercial director of LBS Horticulture. 'The neck of each bulb should stay exposed above the surface of the soil, and space the bulbs around 15cm apart. Water thoroughly immediately after planting, and keep the area clear of other plants so the nerines receive maximum summer heat.'

There are two colours to choose from, you can buy the pink bowdenii Amandi - Guernsey Lily from £13.99 for a pack of three bulbs, Amazon.

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For a more purist look pick the white bowdenii Alba is priced from £14.99 for five bulbs, Thompson & Morgan.

2. Cyclamen

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'Cyclamen hederifolium is another August favourite, thriving in dry shade beneath trees and shrubs and offering elegant flowers just as summer begins to fade,' says Julian.

Coming in pink, white and magenta, cyclamen can be every long lasting and flower during the cooler months mainly, so autumn through to spring.

You can buy cyclamen coum 13/15cm, for £9.99 for a pack of five bulbs, J. Parker. This variety is ideal for your patio pots and containers and has bell shaped flowers that are pale pink to dark magenta.

For a brighter pink try the cyclamen hederifolium variety, from £9.99 for two bulbs, Suttons. They are great for border coverage and will give you flowers from autumn.

3. Autumn daffodils

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Autumn daffodils aren't the same as 'normal' ones. Richard explains, 'True autumn daffodils can be planted in August, but not spring-flowering daffodils.'

The variety you need is called sternbergia; they belong to the daffodil family. 'With their lustrous blooms of golden yellow and glossy, dark green, slender leaves, sternbergia are the perfect way to add a flash of colour into your autumn garden,' says Lucie Bradley, gardening and greenhouse expert at Easy Garden Irrigation.

According to Richard, the best spot has well-draining soil and full sun. 'Dig a hole that is three times the depth of the bulb. Place the bulb in the hole with the pointed end facing upwards and the flat root end facing down. Space bulbs apart by a few inches, and water in well after planting.'

You can buy sternbergia from J. Parkers, £7.99 for a pack of 10 bulbs.

4. Autumn crocus

(Image credit: Getty Images/R A Kearton)

'By planting autumn crocus into your garden in August means the corms get sufficient time to grow roots and become established so that they can flower in the same year,' explains Lucie.

'The corms should be planted in free draining soil in dappled shade, and although they can be planted in pots these are less likely to come back compared to plants in the ground,' advises Richard. 'Dig a hole around 10cm deep, and plant the corms 15cm apart, ensuring that you are wearing gloves as the corms can be poisonous.'

J.Parkers have a lovely autumn mixed pack of 25 corms for £6.99. The colours are pretty pale to deep lilacs and whites and they will multiply year on year. Plant them in your beds, borders and rockeries for a lovely display. For a deep vibrant shade consider this saffron variety, four bulbs for £13.07, Amazon.

5. Bearded iris

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Bearded irises are becoming quite a trend, and it's easy to see why with their beautiful ruffles and colour schemes.

Lucie agrees, 'Adding bearded Iris into your garden provides you with some glamorous, rich coloured blooms from May to June when many spring flowers are finishing, and summer blooms are just starting.'

According to Lucie between June and October is the best time to plant them, and August is potentially the warmest month. 'The warm soil and sunny days help both the roots to establish and the tops of the rhizomes to bake and set flower buds needed for next year's blooms. Before planting the rhizomes check how plump or dry they are - if they are dry and shriveled then it's best to soak them for about 30 mins before planting but if they feel plump and firm this step can be missed,' says Lucie.

Lucie recommends Iris pumila Bluebeard's Ghost, from £3.99 for a one first grade loose root, J.Parkers. It has white petals, sturdy stems and sword-like foliage, it grows to around 30cm in height.

For total drama opt for Black Dragon with its deep purple petals, one rhizome for £7.99, Crocus.

Essentials for August bulb planting

Comfort Bulb Planter, 58mm £5.50 at B&Q Make precise holes for your bulbs an seedlings to sit in with this easy to use bulb planter. The handle is comfy and the side of the planter has measurements on it so you can see the depth. Miracle Gro Premium Bulb Fibre Potting Mix Compost, 10L Was £9.57, now £8.49 on Amazon Give your bulbs the best start with this premium bulb compost that has all the nutrients and minerals that they'll need. Selections Heritage Blue & Copper Metal Watering Can, 9L £18.98 on Amazon The folding handle and detachable rose make this a versatile and easy to fill watering can. Made from painted steel, it's also resistant to rust so can be left in your garden.

Now is the ideal time to get some bulbs in the ground whilst it's still warm, which will you choose from our expert picks?