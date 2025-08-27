Can you propagate wisteria? Experts share the easiest method to get more of these beautiful blooms for free

Can you prune wisteria? It's a question many of us – particularly Bridgerton fans – have pondered while staring wistfully at those romantic purple blooms—and little wonder.

After all, learning how to grow wisteria is one of those gardening tasks that truly pays off, not just for the joy of seeing this fast-growing climbing plant flourish, because it can even increase the value of your property.

You'll be pleased to learn, then, that you can absolutely propagate wisteria and save yourself some pennies in the process. All it takes is a little gardening know-how… and a lot of patience.

Can you prune wisteria?

Given half the chance, this stunning climber is one of those thuggish plants that will take over your garden – so it makes sense that you can propagate wisteria if the mood so takes you.

Better still? Much as there's more than one way to (metaphorically, we promise!) skin a cat, so the same is true with wisteria propagation methods.

'There are a few ways to propagate wisteria and, as long as you have some patience, it can be well worth the wait to give it a go,' promises Morris Hankinson of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

Morris Hankinson Social Links Navigation Founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Morris Hankinson is the founder and managing director of Hopes Grove Nurseries Ltd, the UK’s only specialist grower-retailer of hedging plants. He established the thriving business in 1992, shortly after graduating with a Commercial Horticulture Degree from Writtle College, Essex.

With that in mind, then...

1. Softwood cuttings

Can you propagate wisteria by taking softwood cuttings? You can, and it's one of those free garden ideas that you'll be chomping at the bit to try once you've read up on it.

'Softwood cuttings can be taken late spring through to early summer by cutting 10 to 15cm of a non-flowering, healthy current year's growth just below a leaf node,' says Morris.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

'Remove the lower leaves and plant into a small pot of moist, well-drained compost. Ideally, cover with a clear plastic bag for humidity and mist to keep up humidity,' he continues.

'Keep it in bright (but not direct light) and roots should form by about 6 weeks when the plastic cover can be removed.'

Try something like this XL mega dome lid, £16.23 from Amazon, to help you maintain the right microclimate.

2. Layering

While you can propagate wisteria from a cutting, Christopher O'Donoghue, director at Gardens Revived, says layering is his preferred method.

‘It’s usually the most reliable approach,’ he explains. ‘The trick is to choose a healthy, flexible stem close to the ground, bend it so part of it touches the soil, and then lightly wound it by scraping off a small patch of bark where it makes contact.’

Christopher O'Donoghue Social Links Navigation Director at Gardens Revived A gardener with over a decade of experience under his belt, Christopher set up Gardens Revived with his brother, Andrew, in 2018 to create a thriving family business. Together, they have worked on residential gardens, listed buildings and gardens, flower shows and large estates with some exceeding 70 acres – many with historical significance.

Next, Christopher says you will need to pin the stem down with a peg, stone, or something like this general-purpose garden wire from Crocus.

'Cover that section with soil, leaving the tip of the stem sticking out, and water occasionally to keep the soil moist. After about a year, roots should form, and only then can you cut the new plant away from the parent and pot it up.'

While a year might sound like a long time, it'll be well worth it when you have your new baby wisteria to coddle!

3. Sowing seed

Can you propagate wisteria by sowing seed? Morris says it's 'doable, but you could be waiting up to 15 years for it to flower'.

'So if you’ve got all the patience in the world, it is possible to use the seeds from mature pods in autumn, soak them preferably overnight and sow in pots undercover,' he says.

Plant propagation essentials

FAQs

How do you grow wisteria from a cutting?

You can grow wisteria from a cutting, but while it's the simplest propagation method, it's not always the most reliable.

'If you're trying cuttings, take a semi-ripe shoot, trim it just below a leaf joint, and pop it into gritty compost. Just don’t be disheartened if it doesn’t take, as wisteria can be a little stubborn,’ says Christopher O'Donoghue of Gardens Revived.

Of course, it's important you know when to take cuttings from plants , as much as how. In the case of a wisteria, stick to late spring or summer wherever possible.

'Keep the soil moist but not overwatered, and you could also use a rooting hormone to help get things started, although this is not essential,' adds Morris Hankinson of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

How long does it take for wisteria to root?

How long it takes your wisteria to root will depend on the method of propagation you've used.

'With layering, you’re usually looking at around a year before roots are strong enough to separate from the parent plant, while cuttings can take anywhere between six weeks and a few months, though success rates are far less reliable,’ explains Christopher O'Donoghue, director of Gardens Revived.

Sowing seeds is by far the slowest method, as, even if the roots do take hold quickly, it could be well over a decade before any flowers bloom.

So, can you propagate wisteria? Absolutely – but it's best to go into the process with an open mind and a fair bit of time to spare, as layering is by far the most reliable method.

If you don't have a year to wait, it's best to swallow your pride and schlep off to the local garden centre for a ready-grown plant. Good luck!