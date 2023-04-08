The best thing to plant in your garden 'right now', according to David Domoney
There's no greater time than the present to get this job done
Celebrity gardener, David Domoney, reveals what you should be planting in your garden 'right now' – and you're going to want to add it to your list of garden jobs to get done this weekend.
If you already know or are learning how to grow your own fruit and vegetables ahead of the spring season, then this piece of garden advice has come at the best time.
What you should plant in your garden right now
In an interview with Ideal Home, we asked English Chartered Horticulturist, David Domoney (opens in new tab), what we should be growing in our gardens this April, and although he believes everyone should be growing their own fruit and veg at home, one thing in particular sprung to mind.
'Plant fruit,' he says. 'Get them into the ground to establish them – anything from raspberries, and strawberries, to blueberries. Even fruit trees like apples or pears.'
'Fruit is the best thing to plant in your garden right now.'
Considering that we keep spotting the strawberry motif trend almost everywhere on social media and as a growing home decor trend, it's probably safe to say that berry season is certainly among us.
If outdoor space is at a premium, what's great about growing small fruits like berries is that you can grow your own fruit and veg in pots on a windowsill or balcony.
Utilising vertical space is always a great option if you're in need of a small garden idea. There are plenty of strawberry planters to shop on Amazon (opens in new tab), like this strawberry planter stacking pot (opens in new tab), available to buy for £18.99.
David continues, 'This time in spring, plants are important. Plants can make us feel good inside through our sensory experiences of touch, smell, sight, and taste.'
'Engaging your senses with plants enriches the heart and helps our mental and physical well-being.'
David Domoney's website (opens in new tab) is jam-packed with loads of resources and inspiring ideas available for free if you need a little nudge to start intentionally engaging with the nature around you.
Therefore, if you've been meaning to indulge your green thumb for a while now, consider this your sign to get started, even if it's just small.
Jullia Joson is Ideal Home’s Junior Writer. She’s always loved all things architecture and interior design, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham in 2022. Previously, she was an Intern Editor for ArchDaily, keen to explore architecture within film, media, and virtual environments. Now focused on news stories, Jullia can be found down the TikTok and Pinterest rabbit hole browsing through new and upcoming trends, hacks, and home inspiration.
