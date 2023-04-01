The playful fruit motif you should expect to see more of in our homes this spring

Daytime dining in white conservatory with table decorated with dinnerware and strawberries
(Image credit: Future PLC / Caroline Mardon)
Jullia Joson
By Jullia Joson
There's a certain fruit motif you should be keeping your eye on this upcoming spring season due to its playful and vibrant nature – it's no wonder we can expect to see even more of it within home decor trends.

It's that time of the year again. The clocks have gone forward, the sun is out longer, and the weather isn't oh-so-chilly as it used to be: spring is here. And there's no better season to indulge in all things fruity than spring, and this year, we seem to be seeing strawberries even more than ever.

Daytime dining in white conservatory with table decorated with dinnerware and strawberries

(Image credit: Future PLC / Maxwell Attenborough)

Strawberry motif trend

'As the weather starts to warm up and strawberry season is underway, shoppers are looking for fun ways to bring the sunshine indoors, and fun motifs like strawberries are a great way to bring playfulness, joy and visual interest into your space,' says Dayna Isom Johnson, trend expert at Etsy (opens in new tab).

Regardless of whether you're in need of bedroom decor, kitchen decor, or living room decor, we guarantee you'll come across something from every space in your home with even the subtlest strawberry pattern on it.

'Whether it be hand-painted trinket dishes, sculpted vases or bright prints. Etsy has so many options to explore the trend.'

Daytime dining in white conservatory with dinnerware on top of dining table

(Image credit: Future PLC / Maxwell Attenborough)

We've also seen the strawberry motif go viral on TikTok, with videos showcasing strawberry home decor (opens in new tab) such as vases, mugs, and storage pots attract over millions of views combined and endless scrolling of strawberry-themed homes.

We have to say, just scrolling through everyone showing off their berry-themed trinkets and decorative items have us convinced, and excited to see how else we can expect to see this motif continue into other homeware items.

Our strawberry motif home decor shopping list

We predict that you'll be seeing a lot more of the strawberry motif in new releases of home decor pieces. In the meantime, here are some of our favourite picks of strawberry-themed decor items that we think would make a sweet addition to your home.

Marks and Spencer small strawberry picnic bowl

Small Strawberry Picnic Bowl

Anthropologie Lacey highball glass

Lacey Highball Glass

M&S Set of 4 Strawberry Placemats & 4 Coasters

Set of 4 Strawberry Placemats & 4 Coasters

George Home pink strawberry print cushion

Pink Strawberry Print Cushion

Strawberry shaped summer berry colander in pink and dark red

Strawberry Shaped Summer Berry Colander

Strawberry Light Baby Pink Peachy Pink Cute Clay Ring Trinket Dish

Strawberry Trinket Dish

We're excited to see more of this playful fruit motif take even more of our favourite homeware brands by storm. Best believe we'll be stocked up ahead of strawberry season.

Jullia Joson
Jullia Joson
Junior Writer

Jullia Joson is Ideal Home’s Junior Writer. She’s always loved all things architecture and interior design, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham in 2022. Previously, she was an Intern Editor for ArchDaily, keen to explore architecture within film, media, and virtual environments. Now focused on news stories, Jullia can be found down the TikTok and Pinterest rabbit hole browsing through new and upcoming trends, hacks, and home inspiration. 

