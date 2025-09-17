Experts are warning gardeners about this year’s ‘false autumn’ – and say these 3 tips will keep your plants healthy

Pumpkin spice lattes and Halloween decorations in the shops all herald the arrival of autumn, but so do orange, fallen leaves – so why are we seeing them already?

Well, experts are calling it a ‘false autumn’ – and it’s all down to the extreme weather we’ve seen this summer. Heatwaves and drought conditions have prompted trees and plants to shed their leaves prematurely, even though we haven’t quite reached ‘official’ autumn yet.

It’s a sure sign that our gardens are struggling a little after the long, hot summer – but luckily, there are a few ways to keep your garden healthy during a false autumn (right before we start putting some actual autumn garden tips into practice!)…

1. Hold off on pruning

(Image credit: Future PLC/www.ti-mediacontent.com)

There are plenty of plants you can prune in September, but with plants and trees already under stress, experts are advising us to wait a little longer before cutting them back this year.

‘After the four heatwaves we’ve just had, plants and trees need some recovery time from the summer stress,’ explains Kate Turner, gardening guru at Miracle-Gro.

‘It’s better to wait for the ‘proper’ autumn to begin before pruning. Giving them a chance to rest now helps ensure they bounce back stronger later.’

Of course, there are some plants you should never prune in autumn – so steer clear of those over the next couple of months!

2. Mulch!

(Image credit: Getty Images / PaulMaguire)

Mulching is one of the best practices you can learn for your garden, and now is as good a time as any to get started.

‘With all the heavy rain we’ve been getting recently, mulching is ideal right now,’ says Kate. ‘You can never have too much mulching, as it locks in moisture, shields roots, improves soil health, and keeps the ground warm for longer. Doing it now gives your plants a much-needed boost for the cold months ahead.’

That’s why so many gardeners learn how to protect their plants from frost with mulch. Levington Composted Bark, £7.69 for 50 litres at Amazon, is a great choice.

3. Opt for drought-tolerant plants

(Image credit: Future PLC/Leigh Clapp Photography)

Drought-tolerant plants are far less likely to suffer after a long, hot summer - and according to Old Railway Line Garden Centre’s gardening specialist, Liam Cleary, they’re especially popular this false autumn.

‘Walk into almost any garden centre right now and you'll find an unusual autumn trend: customers are seeking out Mediterranean plants and drought-resistant grasses at a time of year when they're not typically top sellers,’ he says.

‘What might look like a new fad is actually a strategic move by experienced gardeners responding to a phenomenon meteorologists call ‘false autumn.’

Investing in drought-tolerant plants now is a great way to future-proof your garden for hot summers ahead. Sedum ‘Autumn Joy’, which you can buy at Crocus from £9.99, is resilient and beautiful.

How are your plants faring this false autumn?