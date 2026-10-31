5 garden jobs to do before Bonfire Night for a safe, firework-friendly outdoor space – the most important tasks for outdoor furniture and wildlife

Bonfire Night is an exciting time of year, but since it’s an outdoor event, there are a few garden jobs you’ll need to do before the fireworks begin.

Whether you’re hosting your own bonfire and firework displays or concerned about neighbouring ones, there are plenty of ways to prepare a garden for Bonfire Night. Besides your usual November garden jobs, you’ll need to pay extra attention to outdoor furniture and wildlife, as well as plants that pose a higher risk at this time of the year.

Check off this list of garden jobs to do before Bonfire Night to make sure your garden furniture, guests and wildlife are ready.

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What you'll need

1. Check bonfire piles for wildlife

(Image credit: Getty Images / Oksana Schmidt)

Sadly, bonfires pose a huge risk to wildlife that’s taken up residence inside them – so one of the first garden jobs you should do before Bonfire Night (especially before you light one) is to check for hedgehogs, bird nests and other animals like frogs and toads.

‘The safest approach is to collect your materials early, but only build the bonfire on the day you light it, ideally on a clear patch of ground,’ says James Ewens, wildlife expert at Green Feathers. ‘If a pile has been standing for a while, carefully dismantle it and move it to a new spot by hand just before lighting, as you never know who may have moved in.’

If you can’t dismantle it, James recommends checking it carefully with a torch and gently lifting it with a broom handle (not a fork) before lighting it from one side. It gives wildlife a chance to escape before the whole thing goes up in flames.

You could even build a hedgehog house before Bonfire Night to provide alternative accommodation, or buy one, like this Woodside Hedgehog House & Hibernation Shelter from Amazon.

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2. Protect soft outdoor furnishings

(Image credit: Future PLC/Fiona Walker Arnott)

Bonfire Night can pose a risk to garden furniture – especially those with soft furnishings like cushions and blankets.

‘Even if you’re not setting off fireworks yourself, your garden can still feel the effects of nearby displays,’ says Andrew White, outdoor expert at Harbour Lifestyle. ‘Sparks and embers can travel surprisingly far, so it’s a good idea to move any outdoor furniture under shelter or cover it with a breathable, water- and fire-resistant cover for the night.’

This Agadon Metal Cushion Box from B&Q is ideal for keeping outdoor cushions safe from the elements.

‘Aluminium and rattan sets should be wiped down the next day to remove any soot or residue that could discolour the frame,’ Andrew adds. ‘If you have a pergola or gazebo, remember to close the roof or canopy for an additional layer of protection from airborne debris.’

3. Check plants for fire risk

(Image credit: Future PLC / Claire Lloyd-Davies)

Some plants create hidden fire risks during a heatwave, and others, understandably, pose a hazard on Bonfire Night, too. According to Luke Dejahang, co-founder of Crown Pavilions , dry or dead growth, accumulated debris and proximity to fireworks or open flames can all increase the risk of unwanted garden fires.

'Some conifers contain resinous material, while dry growth can provide additional fuel if sparks reach the hedge,' Luke explains. 'Tall conifer hedges are particularly worth checking if they're close to entertaining areas, fences or garden structures. Remove dead material where safe to do so and keep bonfires and fireworks well away.'

Luke also cites pampas grass, bamboo, pine trees, eucalyptus and juniper as plants to be mindful of before Bonfire Night.

4. Check firework permissions

(Image credit: Getty images / Selvin)

Hosting an evening of firework displays is exciting, but fireworks aren't allowed everywhere. To be on the safe side, you’ll need to make sure your property and neighbourhood permit fireworks before you invite guests over for Bonfire Night.

‘If you plan to host a small garden gathering with your own fireworks or sparklers, it’s essential to first check that you’re allowed to launch them at your property,’ says Andrew. 'Many rental agreements or neighbourhood policies prohibit private firework displays, and fines for breaching agreements can reach into the thousands – so it’s definitely worthwhile checking.'

5. Tidy your garden

(Image credit: Future PLC / Sophie King)

Whether you host guests for Bonfire Night or not, it’s worth giving your garden some TLC before the 5th to make sure it’s prepared for any more storms that might crop up over the coming months.

There are several things to check on your patio after a storm, which will help you figure out which areas of your garden need the most attention.

‘Before Bonfire Night, it’s worth giving your garden a general tidy-up,’ says Amber Tunney, plant buyer at Cherry Lane Garden Centres. ‘Clear leaves and debris from patios and paths, and check that garden furniture and plant pots are secure, particularly if windy weather is expected.’

It’s also crucial that you don’t leave fallen leaves on your patio, as they can cause a number of cosmetic and safety hazards.

Complete these garden jobs before Bonfire Night to ensure a safe, organised space for autumn gatherings.