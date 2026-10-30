Is mulching worth it? 6 surprising reasons to tackle this garden task now – from frost protection to healthier soil

There’s a lot of buzz around mulching in the gardening world, and experts seem to recommend the technique left, right and centre. You’re probably wondering whether mulching is actually worth it – and which benefits matter the most.

Well, mulching (applying a layer of organic matter on beds, borders and containers) can do a lot of things for a garden, from offering frost protection to boosting soil health. It’s useful in every season, helping plants through temperature highs and lows, and it really can make a huge difference to how well your garden performs throughout the year.

So, is mulching worth it? Yes – and I’ve rounded up a few of the best benefits to prove it.

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What you'll need

1. Provides frost protection

(Image credit: Getty Images / PaulMaguire)

Winter is on the way, and that means temperatures are set to drop over the coming weeks. According to experts, mulching is absolutely worth the effort if you want to protect your plants from frost.

‘A layer of mulch acts like a blanket to protect the soil from frost,’ says James Ewens, wildlife expert at Green Feathers. ‘As we head into winter, the soil freezes hard, preventing birds from being able to dig for worms, and potentially killing your plants.'

There are several different types of mulch, but you might need to double up if your aim is to insulate plant roots.

‘If you are mulching with compost, protect it from the winter elements with a layer of straw, leaves, or grass clippings,’ says best-selling author and grow-your-own expert, Huw Richards, who has partnered with watering and hand tools brand GARDENA.

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Strulch, which you can order from Amazon, doubles up as a slug and snail deterrent, too.

2. Saves roots from heavy rain

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Frost protection isn’t the only weather benefit that makes mulching worth it – with El Niño on the scene, a layer of mulch could protect our plants from heavy rain, too.

‘Heavy rain can wash nutrients away and compact the soil,’ says Carl Jones of CJ Landscapes , landscape gardener and TrexPro composite decking installer. ‘Add a layer of organic mulch to protect plant roots and reduce erosion.'

Carl also notes that evergreen shrubs and groundcover plants can stabilise soil over winter. Living mulch plants suppress weeds, too.

3. Enriches the soil

(Image credit: Getty Images / cjp)

Many mulches come enriched with nutrients and minerals, like RocketGro Peat-Free Organic Magic Mulch (available from £9.99 at Crocus), which feed the soil like a soil conditioner. That's why certain mulches are so good for vegetable gardens, often encouraging a bumper crop and tastier harvests.

'Aim for a depth of 5-7cm (2-3in),' advises Huw. 'As it breaks down, it adds organic matter and feeds the worms, fungi and other soil organisms that help create healthy, fertile soil.'

4. Keeps plants cool and hydrated in hot weather

(Image credit: Future/Jenny McFarlane)

Many gardeners use mulch to protect potted plants in hot weather, and the same method applies to border and bedding plants. An extra layer of organic matter provides well-needed shelter for plant roots during heatwaves.

Mulch is also famous for its moisture-retention benefits, since it keeps soil hydrated for longer. That way, you won't need to water your plants as often (which is especially handy during hosepipe bans!).

5. Improves soil structure

(Image credit: Getty Images / Roberto Machado Noa)

If you're wondering how to prepare your soil for winter, mulching is one of the best things you can do for empty beds and borders.

Besides enriching pots, beds and borders with nutrients, mulch can improve soil structure. It's what makes mulching so worth it for no-dig gardeners in particular – in healthy soil, there's no need to dig things over every time you want to plant something new.

‘Over time, regular mulching can improve soil structure and reduce the need for digging, making the garden easier to manage,’ says Huw.

Verve Garden Mulch, which is just £5 for a 50-litre bag at B&Q, is perfect if you're hoping to start mulching on a budget.

6. It's great for wildlife

(Image credit: Getty Images/Helin Loik-Tomson)

One of the most surprising benefits of mulching, for me, is its advantage to wildlife. According to Green Feather's James, mulching with homemade compost, leaf mould or bark chippings is one of the best things you can do for garden wildlife during the cooler months.

'It feeds the soil and encourages earthworms, beetles, woodlice and other invertebrates – the foundation of the garden food chain,' explains James. 'Blackbirds, song thrushes, robins and wrens all forage among mulch and leaf litter, and hedgehogs, frogs and toads rely on the same invertebrates for food.

'People sometimes worry that mulch attracts slugs, but while it can provide shelter for them, slugs and snails are an important food for hedgehogs, frogs and song thrushes, so a wildlife-friendly garden tends to keep them in balance naturally.'

With so many benefits, mulching really is worth adding to your list of November garden jobs.