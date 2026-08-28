It's all too easy to put off that list of garden chores that's been sitting on your to-do list, but experts say there are certain garden maintenance jobs to tackle before neighbours start complaining. Let's face it, your garden is unlikely to suffer if you skip a weekend of weeding or put off pruning, but leaving certain jobs unchecked can quickly lead to problems that spill beyond your own boundaries.

In fact, research from Confused.com found that 34% of neighbourly disputes are reported during the summer months, making it the season when tensions are likely to flare. And while late-night parties and noisy children are often to blame for much of the friction, overgrown gardens and general untidiness are also common culprits.

Fortunately, a little preventative maintenance goes a long way. If you've already considered the garden features most likely to spark neighbour disputes, the next step is to make sure your outdoor space is properly maintained throughout the year. These are the jobs experts say are worth prioritising.

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1. Prune boundary trees and hedges before they become an issue

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Experts agree that one of the first garden maintenance jobs to tackle before neighbours start complaining is to keep any boundary hedges, trees and climbers under control.

'Trees, hedges and climbing plants can grow surprisingly quickly during the warmer months,' explains Luke Dejahang, gardening expert at Crown Pavilions. 'If they're allowed to extend beyond your boundary, they can block light, damage fences or overhang into a neighbour's garden, which is one of the most common causes of garden-related disputes.'

To avoid any complaints, regular pruning keeps plants healthy while helping to keep them within your own boundary, preventing hedges and trees from becoming a source of friction between neighbours. It can also help to prevent hedges or trees from blocking light in neighbours' gardens -another common frustration between households.

Matthew Harwood, home insurance expert at Confused.com, adds that if a hedge or tree is on your property, you're generally responsible for keeping it from encroaching onto neighbouring land.

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'Additionally, root damage from overgrown trees is a subsidence risk, particularly if planted too close to a building,' he warns. 'Subsidence claims are among the more costly and disruptive claims a homeowner can make.'

2. Clear fallen fruit and leaf build-up

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes)

Fallen leaves or fruit may not feel like a priority, but keeping on top of them helps prevent unnecessary build-up in your own garden. And if your neighbour's tree is dropping leaves in your garden too, or your neighbours aren't picking up fruit from their tree windfall, it's worth knowing the best way to manage the build-up before it becomes an issue.

'If fruit is left to rot it can quickly become a magnet for rats, mice, wasps and other pests, explains Matthew. 'Once an infestation takes hold, it can easily spread to a neighbouring property. This can quickly turn an untidy garden into a source of friction between neighbours.'

Matthew also points out that pest infestations are generally not covered under standard buildings or contents insurance, since they're classed as a maintenance issue.

'Raking up leaves regularly and clearing fallen fruit from beneath trees removes the food source before it becomes a problem. It's a small job, and doing it little and often is far easier than dealing with a build-up at the end of the season,' he says.

3. Maintain compost bins properly

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A compost bin can be a great addition to your garden, but only if it's well-maintained.

'A compost bin should be an asset to your garden, not a nuisance to everyone around it,' says Luke. 'If it's poorly maintained, it can produce unpleasant odours or attract vermin, particularly during warmer weather.'

Echoing this, Matthew recommends using a bin with a secure, well-fitted lid rather than an open heap can help prevent attracting pests. 'Positioning it away from a shared boundary, where practical, also helps keep any lingering odour away from neighbouring properties,' he says.

To keep on top of maintenance, it's worth knowing what not to put in a compost bin - like meat and dairy, or pet faeces - as well as turning it regularly to help it break down evenly to avoid any problems for next-door neighbours.

4. Keep gutters and drains clear

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Cleaning gutters and drains might not be on your radar when it's warm and sunny, but experts say it's another one of the garden maintenance jobs to tackle before neighbours start complaining.

'Blocked gutters and drains are seasonal jobs that are easy to put off, but the consequences of ignoring them rarely stay confined to your own property,' says Matthew. 'Once a gutter overflows, water can escape down onto a neighbour's side of the fence, seep into a shared wall, or gather against a boundary and cause damp, staining, or in extreme cases, structural damage over time.'

Matthew recommends clearing them twice a year, ideally during the autumn and winter, and checking that downpipes are directing water into your own drainage rather than towards a neighbour's garden.

5. Repairing loose fencing or trellis

(Image credit: Future PLC / David Giles)

Fences and trellis naturally weaken over time, especially after periods of strong winds or heavy rain.

'Carrying out small repairs early is usually far easier and more affordable than dealing with the consequences after something has failed,' says Luke.

Matthew adds that knowing who a fence belongs to is often a source of confusion between neighbours. It's worth establishing which boundary features are yours to maintain, as well as your insurance policy.

'Storm damage to garden structures like fences is often covered under buildings insurance. Yet, many policies exclude fences, gates, and hedges,' he says. 'If a poorly maintained fence damages a neighbouring property, you could be held liable for the repair costs under general negligence principles.'

6. Keep invasive plants and weeds under control

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Not all plants remain where you put them. There are some invasive plants to avoid planting in your garden, particularly as they can spread surprisingly quickly below ground, making it tricky to remove if they spread into your neighbours garden.

'Fast-spreading plants such as bamboo and other vigorous species can quickly become difficult to manage if they're left unchecked. Once they spread beyond your boundary, they can be costly to remove and are a common source of neighbour complaints.' warns Luke.

Installing root barriers where appropriate and regularly checking plants for new growth can help prevent problems before they become an issue.

Weeds are another issue that homeowners can often underestimate. 'Plants that are allowed to flower and set seed can easily spread into neighbouring flowerbeds and lawns, creating extra work for those living next door,' adds Luke.

Regular weeding can help to keep your garden under control, while preventing problems from spreading beyond your boundary.

7. Keep paths, drives and access routes clear

(Image credit: Future PLC/Bridget Peirson)

If your garden borders a shared path, driveway or access route, don't overlook the importance of keeping it clear, warns Luke.

'Overgrown shrubs and plants can make shared spaces more difficult to use, reduce visibility and even create trip hazards,' he says. Keeping these areas clear helps maintain good access while showing consideration for neighbours and visitors alike.'

A quick trim every few weeks during growing season is usually enough to stop paths becoming obstructed and helps keep your garden looking well-cared for.

Garden maintenance essentials

B&Q Magnusson Bypass Telescopic Loppers £19 at B&Q A pair of telescopic bypass loppers, like this pair from B&Q, are ideal for trimming and pruning shrubs and trees, and helping to keep them within your garden boundary. Argos Mcgregor 41cm Corded Hedge Trimmer - 400w £35 at Argos This corded hedge trimmer can slice through branches with its laser-cut blades, helping to keep overgrown hedges under control. Amazon Long Handle Garden Weeding Tool £29.99 at Amazon A long-handed weeding tool will take some of the effort out of pulling weeds. This one from Amazon has a 3-claw design to tackle extra-stubborn weeds.

A little routine garden maintenance goes a long way, especially when it comes to preventing neighbour disputes. Checking boundaries, clearing debris and carrying out minor repairs is far easier than dealing with complaints, costly repairs or damaged relationships further down the line.