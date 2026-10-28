4 things you should always check on your patio after a storm – experts say long-term damage could be hiding in plain sight

After a weekend of high winds and heavy rain from Storm Austen and Storm Boelo, it's safe to say UK gardens have seen better days – and according to experts, there are several things you should check on your patio after a storm.

There are various ways to rescue a garden from storm damage, but this week, you're probably more worried about structural damage after heavy rain and winds. Puddles, debris and broken furniture are among the biggest hitters – and you’ll need to see to any repairs before another storm hits and makes matters worse (El Niño’s on the scene, after all).

Experts say we should check these four things on our patios after a storm to keep our gardens in tip-top condition going forward.

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What you'll need

Gardena 2-In-1 Submersible Pump £59.99 at Amazon A fast, simple way to remove water from puddles and floods. Enzeno Garden Furniture Cover £22.99 at Amazon A large, waterproof cover for outdoor furniture sets. Charles Bentley Set of 2 Stiff and Soft Broom Set £15 at Argos Sweep up post-storm debris with a high-quality broom set.

1. Damage and debris

(Image credit: Future Plc/Tim Young)

The weekend storms caused various types of property damage, and much of the fallout was on our patios. To start with, you'll need to look for any obvious signs of damage and debris.

‘After a storm, check your patio for any damage, particularly loose paving slabs, fallen branches or broken plant pots that could be a trip hazard,’ says Amber Tunney, plant buyer at Cherry Lane Garden Centres .

‘Start by clearing away fallen leaves and debris,’ adds Andrew White, outdoor expert at Harbour Lifestyle. ‘Use a soft-bristled brush on delicate paving to avoid scratching the surface. If you already have a slippery build-up, use a cleaning product suitable for your paving material and follow the manufacturer’s instructions.’

It’s worth investing in a high-quality patio cleaner that's safe to use around pets and wildlife for any stubborn marks left after the storms. This Charles Bentley Set of 2 Stiff and Soft Broom Set from Argos is ideal for sweeping up debris.

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2. Puddles

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes)

Storm Austen and Storm Boelo also delivered torrential rain, and the resulting puddles on the patio are no laughing matter. They’re another important thing to check up on after a storm, because they can deal a surprising amount of damage long-term.

‘Next, look for puddles that aren’t draining away, loose paving slabs, or washed-out joints between the slabs,’ says Andrew. ‘Persistent standing water can weaken paving joints and, when temperatures drop below freezing, expand and worsen existing cracks.’

To dry out a flooded garden and deeper puddles, it’s worth investing in a pump like the GARDENA 2-in-1 Submersible Pump from Amazon, which draws up excess water from the ground.

3. Blocked drains and gutters

(Image credit: Getty Images / Jens_Lambert_Photography)

High winds blow leaves into unwanted places, like drainage channels. If that’s the case, you’ll need to learn how to clear leaves from your gutter.

‘Clear any blocked drainage channels and check that water isn’t collecting around the base of walls, fences or pergola posts,’ says Andrew. ‘Clear leaves from drainage gates rather than pushing them into corners.'

This gutter cleaning tool from B&Q has an extendable pole to help you reach higher drainage systems.

'If water continues to pool after you’ve cleared the drains, it’s worth getting the patio’s drainage assessed before the problem leads to more costly repairs,' Andrew adds.

4. Garden structures

(Image credit: Future Plc/Colin Poole)

Your hard-earned garden furniture ideas are vulnerable to storm damage, so it’s worth assessing patio sets this week.

‘Check garden structures such as fences, pergolas and screens for leaning posts, loose fixings and movement around joints,’ says Andrew. ‘Look for weakened connections, rust on metal frames, and splits in wooden joints, as these can all worsen with continued exposure to rain and wind.’

It’s worth learning how to weatherproof your garden furniture to keep it in tip-top condition, or even store your outdoor furniture to protect it from storms. Or, you could buy outdoor furniture covers like this Vonhaus Waterproof Garden Furniture Set Cover from Amazon.

‘Outdoor furniture covers are worth their weight in gold during autumn and winter, protecting against persistent rain and dirt,’ adds Andrew.

Check these four things on your patio after a storm to help you prepare for the next one.