Leaving wet leaves on your patio could cause more damage than you think – and it's not just a slipping hazard

Autumn gifts us a cocktail of fallen leaves, wind and rain, but together, they're a dangerous combination – and experts say you should never leave fallen leaves on your patio.

Why? Well, wet leaves can create a number of problems, from safety hazards to cosmetic damage. They’re one of the first things you should check on your patio after a storm, because leaving wet leaves on paths and pavers could spell disaster for a garden.

So, why should you never leave fallen leaves on your patio? I spoke to the experts to find out.

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What you'll need

Flymo PowerVac Corded Leaf Blower and Garden Vac - 3000W £88 at Argos A powerful leaf vacuum like this one will tackle wet leaves, too. B&Q Steel Leaf Rake £10 at B&Q If you'll be collecting fallen leaves manually, you'll need a sturdy leaf rake (and this one's budget-friendly!). AMOS Eezy Leaf Grabber £19.99 at Amazon A long-handled leaf collector can make the task even easier.

Some gardeners believe you shouldn’t clear every leaf from your garden, but when it comes to the patio, it’s a very different story.

The most obvious reason? After wet weather, fallen leaves quickly become a slip hazard.

‘Wet leaves can make patios very slippery, so it's best to sweep them up regularly, especially after heavy rain,’ says Amber Tunney, plant buyer at Cherry Lane Garden Centres .

It’s trickier to clear wet leaves using a leaf blower or vacuum, but high-power models like the Flymo PowerVac Corded Leaf Blower and Garden Vac (available at Argos) can tackle them far more easily.

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(Image credit: Future PLC / Sophie King)

Leaving fallen leaves on your patio can cause cosmetic issues and structural damage, too, because they tend to trap a layer of moisture during the damper months.

‘Wet leaves can stain porous paving as they break down, and encourage moss and algae to develop,’ says Andrew White, outdoor expert at Harbour Lifestyle.

The last thing you’ll want to do is look for ways to remove algae and moss from a patio, so it’s best to sweep up leaves as soon as you spot them. If you'd prefer to do that manually, it’s worth looking at dedicated leaf-collecting tools like the Spear & Jackson Garden Tidy Leaf Grabber from QVC.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Sophie King)

Luckily, there are plenty of ways to use fallen leaves in the garden after you’ve collected them.

‘Rather than throwing them away, you can add fallen leaves to your compost heap or collect them to make leaf mould, which is great for improving your garden soil,’ says Amber.

If you want to keep your patio in tip-top condition and avoid slip hazards, it's best to clear fallen leaves as soon as you can.