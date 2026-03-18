Granular vs liquid lawn fertiliser – this is the type that will green your grass the fastest, according to lawn experts

It’s no secret that lawn fertilisers can infuse lush, green life into a lawn, but if you’re new to the feeding regime, it can be tricky to know which product to pick up. The granular vs liquid lawn fertiliser dilemma is the one I struggled with the most.

Knowing what to feed a lawn in spring is one thing, but ingredients aren’t the only factor you'll need to consider. Granular lawn fertilisers have different perks to liquid lawn fertilisers, and different application methods, too – so it’s all about finding the most suitable option for your lawn and your own gardening preferences.

To help you decide, I've thrown together a guide to the key differences between granular and liquid lawn fertilisers.

Article continues below

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes Photography)

Granular vs liquid lawn fertiliser

(Image credit: Future PLC / Sophie King)

When it comes to the granular vs liquid lawn fertiliser debate, it isn’t a case of one working better than the other. Both types will feed your lawn the nutrients it needs to make your grass look greener, but they’re each better suited to slightly different situations.

Here’s a breakdown of each type.

Granular lawn fertilisers: the longer-term solution

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

If you aren’t in a rush, granular lawn fertilisers are a brilliant way to feed your grass for longer-term results.

‘They provide consistent, longer-lasting feeding and are ideal for maintaining steady growth across larger areas,’ explains Cheryl Harper, managing director of Greensleeves Lawn Care.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Granular lawn fertilisers are sold as, well, granules, and they’re applied exactly as they are. As they break down, they release nutrients into the soil – and you can even buy granular feeds that get rid of moss in a lawn and kill weeds at the same time, like Miracle-Gro Evergreen Complete 4-in-1 Lawn Food from Amazon.

‘This slower release means nutrients are delivered over a longer period of time, helping to support sustained growth and lawn health,’ adds Guy Jenkins, consumer manager at Johnsons Lawn Seed.

For overall health and longer-term benefits, granular lawn fertilisers are a go-to for gardeners looking for lush green grass. You’ll just need to make sure you’re fertilising your lawn at the right time.

Liquid lawn fertilisers, on the other hand, can bag you quicker results…

Liquid lawn fertilisers: for speedy results

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes Photography)

There are three key differences in the granular vs liquid lawn fertiliser debate: speed, duration and application.

For rapid results, a liquid lawn fertiliser is usually the recommended choice – especially if you’re trying to revive your lawn after winter, for example. You'll need to use a sprayer to apply the feed, though, like this Spear & Jackson 5 Litre Pump Action Pressure Sprayer from Amazon – but you can buy ready-made solutions with a sprayer attached to make life easier, like Miracle-Gro EverGreen Fast Green Spray & Feed from Amazon.

‘Liquid fertilisers can produce faster visible results and are often used when a lawn needs a more immediate boost or targeted treatment,’ explains Cheryl from Greensleeves Lawn Care.

While granular lawn fertilisers release nutrients into the soil, liquid lawn fertilisers deliver the goodness to the grass blades themselves.

‘Liquid fertilisers are applied in solution and are absorbed quickly through the grass plant, meaning they tend to deliver a fast visual response,’ says Guy from Johnsons Lawn Seed.

Westland SafeLawn Liquid Lawn Feed 1L £8.99 at Amazon A child and pet-friendly lawn fertiliser that greens a lawn in as little as five days. Miracle-Gro Evergreen Fast Green Spray & Feed Liquid Lawn Food 1L £10.05 at Amazon This liquid lawn fertiliser is ready to use. It'll save you faffing around with a sprayer! envii Seafeed Xtra £13.95 at Amazon Liquid seaweed fertiliser is a brilliant supplement for freshly-sown grass.

That seems like the obvious answer, then – and many gardeners do choose liquid lawn fertilisers over granular feeds for faster results – but the effects have different staying powers.

‘Liquid lawn fertilisers are often used for short-term greening or quick boosts during the growing season, but their effects can be relatively short-lived,’ explains Guy.

That said, keeping up with a consistent liquid lawn feeding programme can maintain the benefits. A granular lawn feed just requires fewer applications, and it's longer-lasting.

So, those are the key differences between granular and liquid lawn fertilisers: speed, duration and application. If you aren’t in a hurry, granular lawn feeds can be an easier, longer-lasting choice that promotes overall lawn health – but if you want to see faster results, liquid lawn fertilisers are the popular option.