Sorry, lawn mowers, No Mow May is too important to skip this year – here's why experts are urging you not to cut your grass this month

If you haven’t followed No Mow May before, 2026 might be the year you give it a whirl – because experts are warning that leaving our grass alone this month is more important than ever.

No Mow May is exactly what it says on the tin: not mowing your lawn for the entire month, allowing pollinators free rein to enjoy the grass and wildflowers (from which they collect nectar and food). It’s Plantlife’s yearly campaign to support biodiversity in our back gardens.

Here’s why you shouldn’t cut your grass for No Mow May, why it's so crucial this year, and how to take part in the campaign.

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No Mow May kit

Westland LawnMeadow Wildflower & Lawn Seed Mix £14.97 at Amazon Ideal for creating a mini wildflower patch on your lawn. Johnsons Mowable Nature's Lawn Seed £10.39 at Crocus This mix contains wildflowers that tolerate mowing. Pronto Seed Speedy Seed £13.04 at Amazon If you're in need of fast-growing grass seed, this pack is Amazon's Choice.

Why is No Mow May so important in 2026?

No Mow May seems like a counterproductive lawn care tip, but going just one month without mowing your lawn can have a barrow-load of benefits for bees, butterflies and other pollinators.

This year, those perks are all the more important. According to home improvement specialists BLACK+DECKER, who have partnered with Natasha Wright, wildlife vet and campaign co-ordinator at Naturewatch Foundation, ‘New research reveals more than half of Britain's butterfly species have declined since 1976, and experts are calling on Brits to support ‘No Mow May’ for just one month to help protect the nation’s butterflies.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes Photography)

Contrary to popular belief, No Mow May doesn’t mean you have to leave all of your grass uncut for the month. If you’re struggling to put your best lawn mower away, you can leave a patch of grass alone instead.

‘You can still support No Mow May and keep your garden looking cared for by leaving only certain sections to grow wild, planting colourful native plant species to add visual interest, and maintaining neat edges or paths to create a balanced, intentional look,’ says Natasha. ‘This way, your garden remains both wildlife-friendly and well-kept.’

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There are a few different ways you can take part in No Mow May, from sparing weeds to leaving your lawn alone entirely. If you’re keen to join in, here’s how to do it.

How to take part in No Mow May

1. Don't mow your grass

(Image credit: Future PLC/Jonathan Gooch)

The most obvious and all-in approach to No Mow May is, well, not mowing your lawn in May. Long grass has a surprising number of benefits for pollinating insects, and I think a one-month hiatus from mowing is just about manageable (even for those of us who like a manicured lawn!).

‘Longer grass provides essential habitat for butterflies to lay eggs and for larvae to develop,’ explains Guy Jenkins, consumer manager at Johnsons Lawn Seed. ‘With around three-quarters of UK butterfly species in decline, even small changes can make a meaningful difference.’

There are lots of other ways to attract butterflies to your garden, too, like planting buddleia and other butterfly-friendly shrubs.

2. Spare the edges

(Image credit: Future PLC / Sophie King)

If forgoing lawn mowing altogether is just too much to bear, you can take part in No Mow May by leaving strips of grass uncut instead.

‘Leaving a single strip or corner unmown counts,’ says Lucy Hewitt, Marketing Campaigns Manager at British Garden Centres. ‘The strip of grass along a fence or wall is often the last thing people mow and the first thing they forget about.'

That's why it's worth pausing before you straighten your lawn edges.

'These thin margins are useful to wildlife because they are sheltered and undisturbed,' Lucy explains. 'Hedgehogs, ground beetles and solitary bees all use them, so leave this even if it does look unkempt, as it is a haven for wildlife.'

3. Leave weeds alone

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Yup – there are some weeds that you should leave in the garden. It’s actually a really important practice during No Mow May – because a lot of weeds are flowering, which means they carry a ton of benefits for wildlife.

‘Dandelions and clover are the plants most gardeners spend the year trying to remove, but are exactly what No Mow May is about,’ says Lucy. ‘They are among the best sources of nectar available to bees in early spring. Leaving them alone for a month is one of the most useful things a gardener can do.’

That means it’s fine – even recommended – to leave clover in your lawn. Or, you could buy clover lawn seed like this Gardeners Dream White Micro Clover Lawn Seed from Amazon.

4. Sprinkle wildflower seeds

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes Photography)

You could also sow wildflower seeds onto your lawn to provide pollinating insects with even more sources of nectar.

Nature’s Lawn Seed by Johnsons Lawn Seed, which you can buy from Crocus, provides lawns with even more wildlife benefits.

‘Taking part doesn’t mean letting your garden become unkempt,’ says Guy. ‘Nature’s Lawn offers a flexible solution – a resilient lawn that can be kept neat when mown, but equally left to grow more freely to support wildlife.

'Blending slow-growing, drought-tolerant grasses with native perennial wildflowers, it creates a practical, family-friendly space that becomes richer in biodiversity over time, as flowers establish and naturally self-seed.’

With declining butterfly populations and a strong focus on biodiversity this year, it's more important than ever that you don't cut your grass for No Mow May – or that you leave wilder patches in your garden for pollinating insects to enjoy.