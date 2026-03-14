What to feed your lawn in spring for lush green grass – you’ll find this ingredient in all the best fertilisers at this time of the year

Our grass is finally waking up from a rainy winter, bleary-eyed and saturated. If you want to give it a restorative boost and strengthen it for the year ahead, it's worth knowing what to feed your lawn in spring.

Grass benefits from different types of fertiliser at different times of the year – that’s why it’s so important to know what and when to fertilise a lawn. In spring, it’s all about helping it bounce back with renewed vigour and encouraging lush green grass to grow.

As it turns out, there's one key ingredient, among several other bonus nutrients, that can do just that. Here’s what you should be feeding your lawn in spring for lush, green growth.

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(Image credit: Future PLC/Adam Carter)

Keen gardeners and lawn enthusiasts seldom skip fertiliser at this time of the year, because spring is one of the most important times to feed a lawn.

‘After winter, grass is emerging from dormancy and often lacks the nutrients needed to support renewed growth,’ explains Cheryl Harper, managing director of Greensleeves Lawn Care. ‘A good spring feed helps thicken the turf, restore a rich green colour and sets the lawn up for a strong growing season.’

You’ll see ‘feed the lawn’ on most lists of lawn care tips, but it’s not a one-size-fits-all kind of idea. Grass needs different nutrients at different times of the year, and if you’re wondering what to feed your lawn in spring for greener grass, there’s one key feature to look for.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Sophie King)

‘A good spring lawn feed will contain a strong dose of nitrogen for a green, thick sward,’ says Jonathan Davis of Lawnsmith.

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Elixir Gardens Spring & Summer Granular Lawn Fertiliser, which you can order from Amazon, is ideal if you're hoping to grow greener grass this year.

A lush, green lawn isn’t the only benefit of feeding your lawn in spring – if you’ll be overseeding your lawn this season, the right fertiliser can support the establishment of new grass, too.

‘We’re entering sowing season, when many gardeners will be growing new lawns or fixing bare patches,’ explains Chris McIlroy of The Grass People. ‘A seaweed-based fertiliser can give your grass a real advantage.’

Chris told me that seaweed is more of a supplement than a standalone fertiliser, but used alongside a standard fertiliser, it can encourage faster seedling establishment and deeper, stronger root systems. You can buy envii SeaFeed Xtra from Amazon.

What else should I feed my lawn in spring?

Nitrogen is the shining star when it comes to feeding a lawn in spring, but there are other nutrients that will benefit your grass at this time of the year, too. If you were looking at ways to revive a dry lawn last summer, for example, you’ll want to make sure potassium is in the mix.

‘Don’t overlook potassium, this can improve moisture control and drought tolerance, supporting your lawn for the warmer months ahead,’ advises Jonathan from Lawnsmith.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Adam Carter)

Phosphorus is a good all-rounder, too, especially for newly sown grass. If you’re hoping to get rid of moss in your lawn, it’s worth looking for products with iron, too.

‘If you have areas of moss, using a feed with iron can suppress any existing moss or improve conditions for grass to outcompete it,’ explains Jonathan.

In fact, many spring fertilisers are designed to target moss and weeds, like Miracle-Gro Evergreen Complete 4-in-1 Lawn Food, Weed & Moss Control from Amazon – but try to avoid them if you’ve just sown a brand-new lawn.

‘You should avoid any fertilisers with weed killers on brand-new seedbeds as these can hinder lawn development,’ warns Chris from The Grass People.

When should you feed your lawn in spring?

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lizzie Orme)

Spring encompasses a wide range of conditions, from the wet, nippy weather of March to the warm late-season days of May. When, then, should we be giving our lawns a spring feed?

‘Applying feed when soil temperatures are consistently around 8-10°C ensures the grass is actively growing and able to utilise the nutrients effectively,’ advises Cheryl from Greensleeves.

There’s similar guidance around when you should start cutting your grass after winter – and actually, the two tasks can coincide with each other.

‘It’s best to apply spring fertiliser once the lawn has had its first light mow of the season, as this shows the grass is actively growing and able to use the nutrients,’ adds Jonathan from Lawnsmith.

Feed your lawn with nitrogen-rich fertilisers you want to grow a lush green lawn this year. Phosphorus, potassium and iron are all useful ingredients, too – and seaweed is a bonus supplement if you'll be sowing new grass.