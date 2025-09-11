Can you use washing powder to clean your driveway? Experts say yes if you use this specific type

As autumn rolls in, it’s time to give your driveway a bit of a refresh, and experts have revealed that biological washing powder is not restricted to your laundry; it can freshen up your driveway too.

Cleaning your driveway is one of those tasks best done at the start of summer and now just before we head into autumn and the temperature starts to drop. While you’d typically reach for one of the best pressure washers to do this, if you don’t have one to hand, experts have revealed that biological washing powder can do the trick.

Particularly effective on gravel driveways, this is how biological washing powder works to clean your driveway ready for the winter months.

How to clean a driveway with washing powder

You can use washing powder to clean some patio tiles , and you can use it on your driveway, too. Now, it’s important to use biological washing powder (such as this four-pack of Persil Bio Washing Powder for £11.40 on Amazon) as these have organic enzymes that break down organic matter such as grease and grime.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Simon Whitmore)

‘Using environmentally friendly methods like biological washing powder to maintain your gravel driveway is one of my top tips. To do this properly, you need the powder itself, water, a sturdy broom or brush, and a hose or watering can,’ says Daniel Crowley, CEO of Hello Gravel .

‘Start off by making sure your driveway is dry and cleared of leaves and twigs. Then, sprinkle the washing powder evenly over the areas that need attention. Gently wet the surface with your hose or watering can, as this helps activate the enzymes in the washing powder. Grab your broom and scrub the powder into the gravel closely.’

‘Let it all sit for about an hour. After that, give the driveway a good rinse with more water. What's great about biological washing powder is that it’s budget-friendly and gentle on the planet. It tackles stains, grime, and moss without the need for harsh chemicals, keeping your driveway spotless while protecting the surrounding greenery.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Brent Darby)

You can also use washing powder on stone or slab driveways; however, it may not work as effectively as on gravel.

‘You can use washing-up powder directly on the surface of block paving to freshen it up a bit. It works particularly well on food grease, barbecue spills, and everyday marks that haven’t penetrated the stone, but it won't remove moss growing between blocks or car oil that has seeped into porous surfaces,’ explains Eric Hargreaves, owner of Your Choice Builders .

‘For those, specialist cleaners or pressure washing give far better results. The powder can be sprinkled across stained areas and left for 10 to 15 minutes to break down grease and loosen dirt. Once it has settled, scrubbing with a stiff-bristle brush and rinsing with hot water usually lifts away light grime without the need for harsh chemicals.’

What you need

Persil Persil Bio Washing Powder £11.40 at Amazon Opt for bio washing powder as it has organic enzymes to break down organic matter like grease and grime. CLEANHOME Garden Broom £14.24 at Amazon You'll need a stiff bristle broom to scrub the washing powder into your driveway. KEPLIN Keplin 5l Watering Can £9.99 at Amazon You'll need to wet the washing powder to activate its cleaning power.

If you’re dealing with deep stains that won’t budge, using one of the best patio cleaners can be more beneficial. However, especially for gravel driveways, washing powder can provide a deep clean without being too harsh on the environment.

Will you be giving it a try?