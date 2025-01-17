I was sceptical, but these expert-approved plants and flowers convinced me that Mocha Mousse, Pantone's Colour of the Year, is the perfect colour for gardens

Pantone's Colour of the Year for 2025 hasn't just caught the attention of interior designers — gardeners are jumping on the Mocha Mousse bandwagon, too.

At first, we weren’t sure. Brown flowers? In a garden full of soil and bark? Many of us on the Ideal Home team weren’t convinced. But actually, leading garden brands have been putting forward some stand-out varieties, and we’re starting to see why a Mocha Mousse planting scheme could be a worthwhile garden trend this year.

'At first glance, Mocha Mousse might seem a little muted for your outdoor space, but the brown evokes earthy and natural shades that will complement any garden,' says Julian Palphramand, plant buyer at British Garden Centres.

Think chocolate cosmos, coffee-coloured dahlias and mahogany foliage. Sounds a little more appealing now, right? Well, we thought we’d round up a few plant suggestions and throw together a guide on how to use Mocha Mousse in the garden to help you nail the look.

How to use Mocha Mousse in the garden: key varieties

Pantone describes 2025's Colour of the Year, Mocha Mousse, as a 'warming, brown hue imbued with richness,' which 'nurtures us with its suggestion of the delectable qualities of chocolate and coffee, answering our desire for comfort.'

We've rounded up seven plants that perfectly capture the aesthetic, including recommendations from leading garden experts.

1. Heuchera 'Chocolate Ruffles'

(Image credit: Getty Images/Kristine Radkovska)

First, you'll need a base — and heuchera, as one of the best ground cover plants for preventing weeds, is a great place to start.

Heuchera 'Chocolate Ruffles' offers deep mahogany hues and produces off-white blooms during the summer months. The flowers can appear 'chocolate-stained', too, matching the rest of the Mocha Mousse-inspired scheme.

Garden designer Harriet Worsley recently used 'Chocolate Ruffles' in a garden scheme in Chelsea, and she says it's perfect if you're thinking about how to use Mocha Mousse in the garden.

'The colour palette was influenced by the brown and gold colour palette from the Saint Laurent Autumn/Winter 24/25 show,' she adds.

You can buy Heuchera 'Chocolate Ruffles' in pots from Gardeners Dream.

Harriet Worsley Social Links Navigation Worsley Design & Consultancy Garden designer Harriet Worsley set up Worsley Design & Consultancy after studying garden design and planting design and studying for her RHS Certificate of Horticulture. She has designed everything from small London roof terraces to large country gardens.

2. Rudbeckia ‘Cappuccino’

(Image credit: Getty Images/TonyBaggett)

Rudbeckia 'Cappuccino' is a stand-out black-eyed Susan variety. The burnt orange-brown hues tie in with the Mocha Mousse aesthetic and are perfect for gardeners looking to add a little richness to their garden palette.

‘Rudbeckia ‘Cappuccino’ can be great to add to the border of your garden, as they usually grow in clumps,’ says Lynne Lambourne, sustainability ambassador for GARDENA. ‘The large orange and brown petals are rich in nectar for bees and butterflies, and the flowers can be planted in early spring to bloom all summer long.’

You can buy Rudbeckia hirta 'Cappuccino' seeds from Sarah Raven. Sow them indoors from February for flowers as early as July, or sow them outdoors from April.

‘If you’re planning to incorporate these into your green space, they favour full sunlight and well-drained soil,' Lynne adds. If you want to extend the flowering period, it's worth learning how and when to cut back rudbeckia, too.

3. Rodgersia 'Bronze Peacock'

(Image credit: Crocus)

For rich chocolate foliage, try the perennial Rodgersia 'Bronze Peacock'. It's only brown during the spring, but it's the perfect way to kickstart your Mocha Mousse-themed garden when the weather warms up.

It's one of British Garden Centres' recommendations. 'The Rodgersia 'Bronze Peacock' adds a touch of luxury with its large, bronze-coloured veined and glossy leaves,' says Julian.

You can buy Rodgersia 'Bronze Peacock' from Crocus as young potted plants ready to be planted in the garden.

4. Chocolate Cosmos

(Image credit: Getty Images/M.Arai)

Learning how to grow cosmos is a piece of cake — and with so many varieties to choose from, there's bound to be one that embodies the Mocha Mousse aesthetic, right?

Right!

'For a touch of Mocha Mousse with fragrance, consider the Chocolate Cosmos with its velvety brown petals and intoxicating aroma of dark chocolate and vanilla,' says Julian.

You can buy Chocolate Cosmos from Crocus as young potted plants.

5. Carex comans 'Bronze'

(Image credit: Gardeners Dream)

For added texture, consider planting New Zealand hairy sedge. It's a perennial grass that's perfect if you're looking for low-maintenance garden border ideas.

'Carex comans 'Bronze' offers a soft, textural contrast with its reddish brown colour that will add movement in an outdoor space,' says Julian.

You can buy Carex comans 'Bronze Form' from Gardeners Dream.

6. Chocolate Vine

(Image credit: J. Parker's)

Chocolate Vine is another eponymous choice. It's a semi-evergreen climber that flowers in the spring.

'To introduce a vertical element in your garden, perfect for pergolas or climbing walls, the Akebia quinata, or Chocolate Vine, is an excellent choice for the Mocha Mousse trend, as it drapes itself in a cascade of brown, pendant-like flowers in the springtime,' says Julian.

You can buy chocolate vine in pots from J. Parker's.

7. Dahlia 'Café au Lait'

(Image credit: Getty Images/sagarmanis)

I couldn't wrap up this list without mentioning one of my all-time favourites: Dahlia 'Café au Lait'.

The clue is in the name — this variety produces showy double flowers softly shaded in beige, cream and peach hues. It's like adding a splash of coffee to your garden.

The RHS think it's perfect for a garden inspired by the 2025 Pantone Colour of the Year, too.

You can start ordering Dahlia 'Café au Lait' tubers from Crocus now.

FAQs

What garden furniture should I use for the Mocha Mousse aesthetic?

We've covered the plants you can use to nail the Mocha Mousse aesthetic, but what about garden furniture and planters?

Well, according to garden designer Harriet Worsley, planters are the perfect way to introduce Pantone's Colour of the Year to your outdoor space.

'I've been using much more brown, from dark chocolate brown to soft, milky coffee brown, in the garden for bespoke planters in the past year,' she says. 'It just feels more contemporary than grey at the moment.

'This hot chocolate Mocha Mousse colour will work well for planters, and I can see it translating to wall cladding, powder-coated metalwork such as light fittings and, of course, outdoor cushions.'

Harriet isn't convinced we should be changing up our garden paint ideas in favour of Mocha Mousse, though. 'I’m not sure that it will work well as wall paint in the garden because the UK light is too dull and grey,' she explains. 'However, I think it would translate into paint in gardens in, say, Italy, or Morocco, where the light is brighter and more golden.'

Has our list inspired you to use Mocha Mousse in the garden this year? Which plants will you be adding to your basket?