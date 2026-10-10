5 ways to reuse plant clippings in your garden this autumn – improve your soil quality, help wildlife and protect your plants for cooler weather

There are plenty of plants that benefit from pruning in October, but what can you do with the clippings?

After you’ve decided what to prune in October , it’s easy to assume that the leftover clippings are simply garden waste. But just like there are ways to reuse fallen leaves and reuse conkers in a garden during the autumn months, your clippings are no exception.

If you want a thriving, healthy garden for 2027, garden experts have revealed five uses for old clippings that will help your garden ideas flourish now and in the future.

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1. Make leaf mould

When pruning shrubs in October , you’ll probably have a load of leaves within your clippings. The same can be said for pruning trees and hedges this month. So, instead of discarding your leaves, turn them into leaf mould for next year. Leaf mould, AKA gardeners' gold, is a brilliant (and free) soil conditioner.

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‘You can use fallen or clipped leaves in your garden to make leaf mould,’ says Richard Barker, horticultural expert and commercial director of LBS Horticulture .

'Gather the leaves from deciduous plants and stuff them into a black bin bag. Punch air and drainage holes in the bag, loosely tie the top and then leave the contents to rot for a year in a hidden area of your garden. Finished leaf mould should be dark, soft and crumbly, and can be used as garden mulch or mixed with compost when planting.'

2. Chop and drop onto your borders

If you want to feed your borders and beds over winter, the answer is literally between your pruning shears. Your clippings can help improve your soil’s structure in time for spring next year.

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‘The ‘chop and drop’ method is a favourite of mine for herbaceous borders. Instead of carting away spent stems and foliage after cutting back perennials, simply chop them into smaller pieces with shears and drop them onto the soil surface,’ says Melissa Quinney, gardening expert at Cabin Master .

‘They'll break down naturally over winter, feeding the soil and providing a habitat for beneficial insects. It's the ultimate low-effort, no-waste approach, and it saves you a trip to the compost heap.’

3. Help wildlife

We’re huge advocates for wildlife gardens here at Ideal Home, and if you’re stuck for ideas on how to use your old clippings, they can have a few beneficial uses for garden wildlife.

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‘Wildlife in your garden can use clippings for several things,’ begins Richard. ‘Insects can overwinter in grass piles or the hollow stems of trimmed branches. As the clippings break down, they attract decomposers like fungi and earthworms. These will, in turn, act as a food source for other animals.’

4. Add to your compost heap

If you’re not already making compost in your garden, take this as your sign to do so, as it is a perfect location to dispose of clippings, whilst benefiting your garden at the same time.

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‘Most garden clippings (soft stems, spent flowers, vegetable peelings, and grass cuttings) can go straight into the compost bin, where they'll break down into a rich, dark compost that feeds your garden for free,’ says Melissa.

‘Just avoid adding perennial weeds, diseased material, or anything that's gone to seed, as these can cause problems later. Turning the heap occasionally and keeping it moist will speed up the process, and you'll have a steady supply of homemade compost ready to use next spring.’

5. Use for mulching

Last, but certainly not least, your garden clippings can be used to make mulch. The term mulching refers to the practice of laying organic matter around your plants. This can help regulate their temperature (especially helpful in winter), suppress weeds and improve the quality of your soil.

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'Garden clippings can be used as a thin layer of mulch around the base of plants. Fresh, wet grass clippings should not be packed thickly over the crowns of plants, as the wet layer of grass can turn slimy, block air and cause plant stems to rot,’ says Richard.

What you need

While clippings may seem like waste, they're actually gold for your garden. And these five ways to reuse clippings in your garden will all help contribute to a healthier ecosystem.