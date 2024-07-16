'I'm a professional gardener and these are the best gardening tools to buy on Amazon'

It's that time again! So, if you're trying to figure out the very best gardening tools to buy on Amazon Prime Day, it's worth taking your lead from the professionals – especially if you want to keep your outdoor space looking the best it's ever been.

Why? Because there are some tools which are guaranteed to work magic in any garden, whether it's a cottage garden or a modern garden. And who better to steer us in their direction than, say, a pro gardener who has staked their entire career and livelihood on keeping their clients' prized oases looking spectacular?

With that in mind, then, we spoke to Christopher O'Donoghue of Gardens Revived and asked him to share his thoughts on the gardening tools that are actually worth investing in (and why).

It is a truth universally acknowledged that anyone who truly loves their garden will have a list of garden jobs as long as their arm – or as long as a garden hose, if you prefer. And anyone who spends even the smallest amount of time working on their backyard will know all too well the power of an excellent gardening tool (and the misery of a mediocre one).

'They say a poor workman blames his tools, but a good gardener gives his the credit they're due,' says Christopher.

Christopher O'Donoghue Social Links Navigation Co-director at Gardens Revived An RHS-trained gardener with almost two decades of experience under his belt, Christopher set up Gardens Revived with his brother, Andrew, in 2018 to create a thriving family business. Together, they have worked on residential gardens, listed buildings and gardens, flower shows and large estates with some exceeding 70 acres – many with historical significance.

So, if you're hoping to fill up your garden shed with some new goodies this Amazon Prime Day, these are the ones that Christopher recommends hitting 'Add To Basket' on.

1. Professional Hori Hori Garden Knife

FLORA GUARD Professional Hori Hori Garden Knife with Leather Sheath Buy now at Amazon

One of the best gardening tools to buy on Amazon Prime Day – or any day, really, if you're feeling flush – is a Professional Hori Hori Garden Knife.

'It doesn't look like much, but this is a brilliant and truly universal tool,' says Christopher. 'If you want to kill weeds, it's a genius weed removal tool. If you're planting bulbs or smaller bedding plants, it's a trowel. If you're pruning or deadheading, it's a useful blade... the possibilities are endless!'

2. Multi-Change Lightweight Aluminium Handle

If you're on a mission to condense and save space on garden storage, you're in luck; Christopher says the clever WOLF-Garten ZMI15 Multi-Change Lightweight Aluminium Handle is one of the best gardening tools to buy on Amazon Prime Day for that very reason.

'Think about it from a practical point of view,' says Christopher. 'Rather than having to find space for three or four long handled tools, you just need to make room for one handle and a small bucket filled with different attachments.'

We suspect this also makes life easier if you have to carry everything over to a raised bed at the other end of the garden, too! If you want to make the most of the Prime Day Deals, try the Gardena Combisystem Telescopic Handle as a nifty alternative.

3. Self-Propelled Rotary Mower

Hayter CODE611B Osprey 611B Four-Wheeled Self-Propelled Rotary Mower Buy now at Amazon

If you're in the market for one of the best lawn mowers around, Christopher says that he's a big fan of the Hayter CODE611B Osprey 611B Four-Wheeled Self-Propelled Rotary Mower.

'This one is more of a luxury item, so it's an expensive investment, but it'll be well worth every penny,' he promises.

'Designed to deliver a professional cut to any and all gardens, Hayter as a manufacturer is very reliable – I still own and am able to run a Hayter mower that’s 20 years old, and it always starts first pull!'

If you want to make the most of Prime Day, however, the Greenworks 48V (2x24V) Self Propelled Cordless Lawnmower for Large Lawns is a good alternative.

4. Adjustable Garden Rake

'If you're trying to clear out a garden border or flower bed, I find an adjustable rake – one where you can change the width of the tines to help you get around shrubs – to be a real help,' says Christopher.

Insisting it really is one of the best gardening tools to buy on Amazon Prime Day, he adds that it's something you'll find yourself reaching for over and over again.

'I honestly now use one of these on a daily basis,' he says. 'Just be sure to choose one that's made from metal, like the FLORA GUARD Garden Rake, as they last much longer than the plastic.'

5. Model 2 Original Secateurs

Felco FEL2 Model 2 Original Secateurs Buy now at Amazon

Whether you're pruning or learning how to take cuttings, it's always a good idea to have a sharp (and clean) pair of secateurs to hand.

'I might be old fashioned, but I still use a pair of Felco FEL2 Model 2 Original Secateurs because they’re reliable and trustworthy, even in a world where Niwakis seem to be the new industry standard,' says Christopher.

6. Hot Compost Bin

If you have a small garden, it can sometimes feel as if many of those trending garden ideas are out of reach – including learning how to hot compost . This couldn't be further from the truth, though, according to Christopher.

'The Hotbin Mini Composter is easily one of the best gardening tools to buy on Amazon Prime Day,' he says.

'I was lucky enough to work on Zoe Claymore's gold medal-winning Renter's Retreat at the 2023 Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival, and she had one of these installed. It makes compost quickly, doesn’t smell, and it's lovely and small, so fits in most spaces. And it can be easily transported, making it an ideal choice for renters, too!'

Alternatively, the Outsunny 160L Tumbling Compost Bin Outdoor Dual Chamber 360° Rotating Composter is available at £48.44 in the Prime Day Deals.

7. Square Flexi Tub

If you're a fan of the phrase 'work smart, not hard', then you'll likely agree with Christopher that the Town & Country Square Flexi-Tub Bucket is one of the best gardening tools to buy on Amazon Prime Day.

'It might not look it, but this is an absolute game changer,' he raves. 'Unlike a round tub, you can use this one like a dustpan and brush: just hold it flat against the ground and simply sweep all of your leaves and debris straight into it. You'll save so much time!'

If you want something that takes up less space (and taps into those Prime Day Deal discounts), try the RYHX Collapsible Bucket instead.

8. Drip Hose Set

When it comes to keeping our plants happy and hydrated, there are plenty of garden watering mistakes to avoid, which is why so many professionals recommend setting up a smart watering system.

'I know that setting up an irrigation system of your own might feel like a daunting task, but it really doesn't have to be,' says Christopher.

'Steer clear of the big irrigation kits, as they will usually add way more bits and bobs to it than you need as a beginner. Instead, start basic and work your way up with something like MAMIZO's 50M Drip Hose Set.'

Dubbing it one of the most underrated gardening tools to buy on Amazon Prime Day, he adds that you can run it through your garden to ensure your plants get a good drink when the weather is hot and dry.

'You can add a timer and sprinkler systems and so on later,' he adds.

9. Tripod Ladder

Henchman Tripod Ladder with 3 Adjustable Legs Buy now at Amazon

If you have any tall trees, hedges, or climbers (here's looking at you, wisteria!) to maintain at home, then an adjustable ladder is one of the best gardening tools to buy on Amazon Prime Day for you.

Noting that he personally rates the Henchman Tripod Ladder with 3 Adjustable Legs, Christopher says that 'it's an expensive purchase, and it doesn't collapse, which makes it tricky to store'.

'That aside, the adjustable legs on this one are perfect for uneven ground or if you’re nervous about being up a ladder, as they’re incredibly sturdy; no wobbles whatsoever,' he explains.

'These ladders are also very lightweight, making them easy to move around. I’ve used one on jobs for quite a few years now, and I really rate it.'

10. Latex-Coated Work Gloves

Every gardener worth their salt needs a good pair of gardening gloves, but Christopher says you don't need a pretty patterned pair to look like a pro.

'Instead of trying to find that one decent pair of gardening gloves that lasts forever, try bulk buying something like Ogrifox's Latex-Coated Work Gloves,' he suggests.

'Industry insiders will tell you they last a lot longer than you think and, while they may not be pretty, they get the job done! Plus, it doesn’t break your heart when they get soaked and ruined, as you’ll have another pair waiting in the wings.'

The S&R Work Gloves are a good alternative, too, not least of all for that Amazon Prime Day discount...

FAQs

The three most important gardening tools to own are a hand trowel (or a Hori Hori gardening knife, if you want a clever multitasking trowel/weeder/pruning tool combo), a rake, and a watering can with rose.

What is the best tool for clearing a garden?

If your garden is overgrown, you'll likely need to invest in a few different tools to clear it; think loppers, secateurs, a pruning saw, a spade, a fork, a rake, and a lawnmower. You'll also likely want to invest in a compost bin, so you can put all of those cuttings and debris to good work!

And just like that, we know exactly which gardening tools we'll be scouring the online shelves for this Amazon Prime Day. We'll see you at the checkout...