3 tell-tale signs that your lawn is compacted and needs aerating now to guarantee lush green grass when summer arrives

Compacted lawns are more common than you’d think, and sadly, they can cause a host of other problems for your grass. Luckily, there are a few tell-tale signs that your lawn is compacted.

If a lawn is compacted, it means the soil beneath your grass is packed so closely together that there’s very little room for air and water to penetrate and move freely amongst the grass roots. It’s usually why gardeners find themselves looking for ways to improve lawn drainage.

Here’s how to tell if your lawn is compacted – because even the most universal lawn care tips will fall short if your garden meets the criteria.

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What you'll need

1. Poor drainage

(Image credit: Future PLC/Jonathan Gooch)

If you’ve found yourself looking for ways to fix a waterlogged lawn after spells of heavy rain or tackling more puddles than usual, there’s a good chance that the soil beneath your grass is compacted.

‘The most obvious indicator is poor drainage, where puddles or standing water remain on the surface long after it has finished raining,’ says Kate Turner, gardening guru for Miracle-Gro.

There are a few ways to improve drainage in a garden more generally, such as by installing a French drain, but it’s also wise to look at the overall health of your grass…

2. Struggling grass

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes Photography)

Yellow, patchy grass can point to a number of issues, from lawn diseases to heat stress. If it's looking worse for wear alongside the other symptoms in this list, though, compaction could be to blame.