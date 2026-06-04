What to do with dahlias in June – 4 expert-approved ways to kickstart this year's flowers

Our dahlia plants are set to burst into bloom from next month, which is why this month is such a crucial one in the calendar. If you want them to flower right through to the autumn, you’ll need to know what to do with dahlias in June.

Whether you’re growing dahlias in pots or garden borders, they’ll need some extra TLC in the lead-up to their flowering period. That means planting them out before the window closes, offering them plenty of support, and a few other crucial tasks that will have them putting on their best displays.

Here’s a list of things to do with dahlias in June to get you started.

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What you'll need

1. Plant them outside

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If you potted up your dahlias (kudos if you did – it’s one of gardening expert and author Sarah Raven’s golden rules for growing dahlias) and haven’t planted them out yet, June is your last chance to move them outside.

‘If you haven't already done so, now is the time to plant out any remaining tubers or potted plants,’ says Jane Westoby, creative director at The Hampshire Seed Company. ‘At planting time, enrich the soil with organic matter and a slow-release fertiliser such as fish, blood and bone and a sprinkle of chicken manure pellets.’

You can order an 8kg bucket of Westland Organic Chicken Manure Pellets from Amazon.

'Plant them in fertile, well-drained soil, making sure the tubers are completely covered, along with the lower part of the stem,' adds Sarah Raven. 'This adds stability as the dahlia grows and stops the tubers from drying out in hotter summers. Mulch with compost and space them around 75cm apart.'

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2. Know when to water them

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If you’re wondering what to do with dahlias in June, your watering schedule could make all the difference to their health. Young dahlias are thirsty plants, so you’ll need to be extra attentive with the watering can at this time of the year.

‘Newly planted dahlias will need more frequent watering while they establish, particularly during hot or dry weather,’ explains Jane.

After the plants are settled in your garden, it’s quality over quantity.