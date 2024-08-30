What to plant in pots in September - 8 options for a stunning autumn garden

If the dwindling days of summer are making you feel a little wistful, don't despair; there's still plenty of beauty to be found in the great outdoors, especially if you know the best things to plant in pots in September.

Now, much like all of our favourite container garden ideas , this autumnal trend is perfect for renters, or anyone with small gardens, balconies, rooftops, and terraces.



Better still? It's an easy and effective way to add colour to your garden and brighten up your outdoor space – no small thing, when the days are growing shorter and temperatures are taking a dip!

If you already know how to arrange pots in a garden , but aren't sure what to do with flower pots at the end of summer, it's time to make them work for you by filling them with some autumnal magic.



Here, then, are just a few of our favourite things to plant in pots in September...

1. Chrysanthemums

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Is there anything that screams 'autumn' quite like a pot full of vibrant chrysanthemums?

'Chrysanthemum, often referred to as Garden Mums, are ideal for an instant splash of autumn colour,' promises Charlotte McGrattan, HNS Buyer at Hillier Garden Centres .

'Planted in large pots, they create a striking display, especially if you deadhead regularly to encourage continuous blooming.'

Morris Hankinson, director of Hopes Grove Nurseries, agrees, saying: 'Chrysanthemums are the autumn flower! They grow well in containers and bring the autumnal feel to a garden as soon as they flower.'

'Standing containers of chrysanthemums by an entrance can really add some lovely colour at a time of year when other flowers are starting to fade,' he adds.

Where to buy chrysanthemums:

Thompson & Morgan: we rate the Chrysanthemum 'Conella Orange' variety for bold autumn colour

we rate the Chrysanthemum 'Conella Orange' variety for bold autumn colour Crocus: try the Chrysanthemum 'Clara Curtis' if you want great value for money

try the Chrysanthemum 'Clara Curtis' if you want great value for money Homebase: the Chrysanthemum Bicolour mix 12cm gives you a nice mix of blooms

2. Japanese maple

(Image credit: Crocus)

The Japanese maple isn't just one of the best things to plant in pots in September; it's also one of the best trees for small gardens, too.

'Acer palmatum, also known as Japanese Maple, is a standout for container gardening, offering stunning autumnal foliage in hues of red, orange, and green. Its slow growth makes it ideal for pots, where it can be enjoyed up close for years,' says Charlotte.

Where to buy Japanese maples:

Crocus: we rate the Acer palmatum 'Orange Dream' shown above

we rate the Acer palmatum 'Orange Dream' shown above Thompson & Morgan: give the Acer palmatum 'Taylor' a whirl

give the Acer palmatum 'Taylor' a whirl Patch Plants: you can buy the Acer planted up in a terracotta pot

3. Pansies

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes)

Essentially an autumn and winter staple at this point, you'd best believe that pansies are perfect for potting up in September!

'Pansies are the go-to for September onwards, and that’s no wonder because they do brighten up containers as the colder weather sets in,' says Morris.

'Plant a whole container of them, or underplant existing plants to give a colour refresh.'

Where to buy pansies:

Thompson & Morgan : a brilliant selection of pansies on offer

: a brilliant selection of pansies on offer Crocus: you'll find pansies in a huge selection of colours

you'll find pansies in a huge selection of colours Sarah Raven: try the resplendent Viola x wittrockiana 'Cool Wave Raspberry' for flowers from autumn to spring

4. Crab apples

(Image credit: Crocus)

'Malus, better known as crab apples, is not only ornamental but is also productive,' says Charlotte, who rates this striking tree as another of the best things to plant in pots in September.

'Many varieties yield colourful fruits in autumn, adding a charming touch to pots, particularly in smaller spaces where their edible fruits can be easily harvested.'



Where to buy crab apples:

Crocus : try the Malus Cinderella ('Cinzam') seen above

: try the Malus Cinderella ('Cinzam') seen above Thompson & Morgan: we're fond of the Crab Apple 'Red Sentinel' for its striking red hues

we're fond of the Crab Apple 'Red Sentinel' for its striking red hues Woodland Trust: buy the Crab apple (Malus sylvestris) and support a great cause while you're at it

5. Ornamental cabbage

(Image credit: Amazon)

It might not be the obvious choice when it comes to the best things to plant in pots for September, but ornamental cabbage is a genuinely beautiful option.

'Ornamental Cabbage is an annual with brightly coloured foliage which look really good in containers with other plants such as pansies and cyclamen. The colours – vibrant hues of pink to green, white and purple – get stronger as the weather gets colder,' says Morris.

Where to buy ornamental cabbage:

6. Cyclamen

(Image credit: Crocus)

Another brilliant thing to pot up in September? Cyclamen, of course!

'Cyclamen are perfect for brightening shady spots,' says Charlotte. 'With their delicate blooms in shades of pink, red and white, they thrive in containers and bring a beautiful lift to the garden in autumn.'

Where to buy cyclamen:

7. Skimmia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another of Morris's favourite things to plant in pots for September, the skimmia japonica boasts dark red flower buds in the autumn and winter, until the flowers open in spring.



'Skimmia japonica is an evergreen shrub with dark green leaves and autumn berries. In spring,' he says.

'Skimmia has white flowers and is a very easy shrub to care for which looks great in a container and under planted with winter pansies.'

Where to buy skimmia japonica:

Crocus: plenty of skimmia japonica varieties to choose from

plenty of skimmia japonica varieties to choose from Thompson & Morgan: try the Skimmia japonica 'Rubella' on for size

8. Leucothoe

(Image credit: Crocus)

Finally, but by no means least, Charlotte rates the leucothoe as one of the best things to plant in pots in September.

'For year-round interest, leucothoe is a must. This evergreen shrub's foliage transitions beautifully through the seasons, with new growth in spring emerging in shades of pink and red,' she says.

Where to buy leucothoe:

Crocus: the Leucothoe walteri 'Rainbow' pictured above is gorgeous

the Leucothoe walteri 'Rainbow' pictured above is gorgeous Thompson & Morgan: the Leucothoe axillaris 'Little Flames' is a surefire route to superb autumn colour

FAQs

What can I plant in September in pots?

While there are plenty of stunning autumn and winter plants you can pot up in September – from classic options, like pansies and cyclamen, to more obscure options, such as Japanese maples and ornamental cabbages – you can also prep your containers with bulbs for the springtime, too.

'Bulbs while they may not flower in autumn and winter, do need to be planted about this time of year onwards,' says Morris Hankinson of Hopes Grove Nurseries.

'So if you are planting up with flowers for the cooler months, don’t forget to plant some bulbs underneath so they flower next spring. Daffodils, alliums, hyacinths and crocuses are all ideal.'

What is the best plant to plant in September?

A tried and tested autumn staple, chrysanthemums are the perfect plant to plant in September if you want a spectacular show of flowers and fall colour.

With so many wonderful things to plant in pots in September, the world is well and truly your oyster. Go forth, then, and make your container garden all your own by choosing the plants that fit your garden's theme the best – enjoy!