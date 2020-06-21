We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Lockdown has sent the DIY outdoor bar trend through the roof. Meaning if you’re looking for garden bar ideas there’s never been a better time to seek inspiration.

From transforming sheds into replicas of much-loved locals to fashioning tropical Tiki huts it’s happening right now across the nation.

To celebrate the growing trend Liberty Games has launched a competition – to find the best home bar. They are asking the British public to share photos of their pub-style setup, to be in with the chance of being crowned ‘Britain’s Best Home Bar’.

Garden bar ideas

Which of these would you crown ‘Britain’s Best Home Bar’? The following are just some of the impressive entries in the running to win the title…

1. Luxury-look garden Tiki bar

This is channeling the vibes of Mahiki, one of London’s hottest night spots. From the bamboo cladding to the under lights on the bench seating, this is a throughly well executed DIY Tiki bar.

Celebrity spotting won’t be as good here of course, but we bet the tropical-themed cocktails are just as impressive – and nowhere near as expensive!

2. Tempting garden gin bar

A bottle of Hendrick’s in a bowtie, Fever Tree bunting and balloon gin glasses, what’s not to love?! Surely every garden deserves a gin bar just like this one.

3. Clever converted garage bar

Maybe you’d prefer a speakeasy vibe, with your bar hidden from view or you simply don’t have the garden space to spare? Whatever the reason this ingenious garage bar is a fabulous idea to inspire. From the artificial grass flooring the faux palm tree we love it all!

4. Sophisticated shed bar

Simply taking some panels out and staining it black has made this shed-like structure a sophisticated garden bar – worthy of high praise. We’d happily sit in the sunshine in this garden, cold beers and fun outdoor games. Win, win.

5. Lit garden bar with rope lighting

We’re big fans of this rope light feature, what a fabulous use of lighting above the bar. This feels like a feature you’d seen in a trendy hipster bar, a great take-away to inspire the humble garden bar.

6. Fancy garden cocktail bar with ceiling drapes

To create a fancy cocktail bar finish this competition entry has swathed the ceiling in fabric – to create an upmarket marquee kind of feel. The upcycled country-style dresser and the cocktail sign add further attention to detail.

7. Beach-style Tiki bar with bright colours

This Tiki bar feels more like that found on the beach in a paradise location. The pops of sunshine yellow help to create a summer vibe.

8. VW Camper van themed bar

This garden summerhouse is on the road to being one of the best ‘themed’ designs surely? From the VW caper van bar to the matching dog bed and road sign wall art, it’s busting with character.

There’s some stiff competition among this lot. We’re just glad Ideal Home isn’t having to judge to pick a winner, because they’re all winners in our eyes. The competition is open until 30th June, so there’s still time to be crowned winner if you enter now.

Have you developed a thirst for your own garden bar after seeing these?