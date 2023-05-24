Kate Middleton spotted at RHS Chelsea Flower Show with this year's hot summer essential

Kate Middleton made a surprise appearance at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show where she was spotted with this year's hot seasonal buy: picnic essentials, namely, a striking blanket and quality basket for outdoor dining all summer long.

Although we were initially just on a mission to scout out the latest RHS Chelsea Flower Show garden trends this year, fortunately, the Princess of Wales wasn't hard to miss.

Looking pretty in pink, Kate sat down with some school pupils on a funky teal tropical-inspired picnic blanket and woven picnic basket – everything you would need to put together a fabulous dining experience in an outdoor kitchen, or even to accompany a summer garden party idea.

If a Royal is spotted with these essentials, then it's only right that we ought to follow suit so as to not fall behind on the trend.

Ten schools from the RHS Campaign for School Gardening were invited to bring students along to the renowned RHS Chelsea Flower Show, where they shared an outdoor lunch with the Princess of Wales. This marked the first time in the event's 110-year history that a Children's Picnic has taken place.

Following the picnic, the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Twitter account tweeted that Kate 'spent a lovely lunchtime with the next generation of nature-lovers.'

Kate has long been an advocate for the RHS' world-famous horticultural event, having co-designed a woodland garden back in 2019 to encourage the greater public to get back in touch with nature.

Therefore, seeing the Princess conversing with students to bring gardening and nature to the forefront of the lives of more children doesn't come as a surprise at all – to be fair, it's even got us curious about what Kate has cooked up in her own garden ideas (we can only assume elegance, to say the least).

Given that the weather continues to stay pleasant, best believe we'll be following suit with Kate's advocacy for the outdoors and stepping outside of your homes to enjoy the sun and throw a picnic or two – even better yet now we can do it in a royally stylish way.