10 garden accessories that will to turn a plain old yard into a stylish outdoor oasis

Garden accessories are the parts of outdoor spaces that people often neglect. Sure, we know that garden furniture is a must, but how come garden accessories are such an afterthought while home accessories are usually high on the agenda when decorating indoors?

Outdoor lighting, parasols, scatter cushions, rugs and so many other accessories are those finishing touches that will take your garden from an ordinary to a stylish oasis. You might have nailed the landscaping, but it's those small garden decor ideas that will add that final stylish flourish.

From patio decor ideas that provide inviting backdrops for socialisation and relaxation to garden lighting ideas, there are plenty of garden accessories worth adding to your garden asap to give your backyard a boost for the warmer months and beyond.

1. Load up on scatter cushions

(Image credit: Future PLC / Adelina Iliev)

Your outdoor seating ideas are the first place to think about giving a zhush. It can easily be turned into an extension of your home with the addition of scatter cushions and throws.

'I think outdoor cushions can really set off a garden living area. We have sage green cushions which perfectly complement our dark grey rattan furniture. They also blend in nicely with the surrounding plants. And the best part is that you can swap them out if you want to change your colour scheme!' recommends Sophie King, Garden Editor at Ideal Home.

The best outdoor cushions to choose are ones that are waterproof and will resist mould and mildew, however, it is worth investing in a waterproof storage box to keep them in when not in use.

2. Get creative with planters

Every garden, large or small will benefit from some container garden ideas. Adding clusters of flowerpots or a raised metallic planter to a patio or decking area will help vary the height of plants around your garden and create the impression of richer and fuller garden foliage.

Another benefit is they will add an extra does of style and structure to a space. For example, a selection of terracotta planters will lend a relaxed Mediterranean feel to a garden feel, while metallic boxy containers will add sharp clean lines to modern garden ideas.

3. Invest in a canopy

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Investing in a garden shade idea like a parasol or canopy will create shelter, shade and privacy, but that's not all. Chosen wisely, a garden cover can offer a decorative element that will anchor and elevate your outdoor space.

The look you are trying to achieve will affect which style of garden cover you opt for. A modern garden will benefit from a simple garden sail, but it will also suit a cottage garden idea where you want the planting to steal the show. Alternatively, if you're a fan of that retro beach-y look you might want to dabble in the fringed parasol trend to add a little flair to your outdoor dining ideas.

'Putting up a pretty parasol is such an easy trick for making your outdoor space look styled at a moment's notice. As well as working to provide shade to you and your guests when needed, you get an instant hit of colour and pattern as well as texture via a tasseled trim (my favourite parasol detail). Have a colour co-ordinated tablescape beneath and your space will look Insta-worthy in no time,' says Thea Babington-Stitt, Managing Editor at Ideal Home.





4. Centre around a coffee table

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Outdoor coffee tables are one of those pieces of furniture that will elevate a dull garden into a seriously stylish outdoor living room. If you have the space they are perfect for a zone a small breakout seating area for enjoying a glass of wine away from an outdoor dining table.

'A coffee table really finishes off an outdoor seating space, recreating the feel of a living room outside. I made my own – the top is made from old pallet wood and I used metal legs from my kids' discarded play table. Then I painted the whole thing black to match my fence,' says Heather Young, Ideal Home Editor in Chief.

5. Anchor with an outdoor rug

(Image credit: Future PLC / Chris Snook)

Outdoor rugs emerged as a huge trend about five years ago, and they show no signs of going anywhere as they are a brilliant way to anchor outdoor living room ideas.

'I have to clean my patio without a pressure washer because the sandstone is too soft, which is why I love incorporating outdoor rugs into the space. They not only cover the dirty slabs (I’ll get around to cleaning them by hand eventually) but also add a pop of colour and texture to what can be quite a dull, harsh surface,' says Lauren Bradbury, Ideal Home's Contributor.



5. Put up garden shelves

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

Shelves are not just for indoors! In fact, when the Ideal Home team attended the Chelsea Flower Show we clocked that many of our favourite show gardens included wall shelves displaying plants and pots. It helps blur the boundaries between indoor and outdoor living, and makes use of any wasted vertical space.

You can attach floating shelves to a wall, alternatively you can buy dedicated plant stands or repurpose an old bookshelf or step stool.

6. Increase the sense of space with mirrors

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Garden mirror ideas will increase the feeling of space and reflect light into dark and shady corners.

Whether attached to a wall or hidden in a flower bed, consider the garden surroundings to make the most of the features. For country and traditional gardens, look for mirrors with an antique finish, whereas modern gardens will benefit from simple and slim frames or none at all

7. String up lights

(Image credit: Future PLC/Carolyn Barber)

Garden lighting adds ambience and atmosphere to outdoor spaces. The right style such as vintage look festoon lights, makes a statement even when not lit.

'Garden lights are the ultimate way to uplift your outdoor space throughout the summer months,' says Lucy Kirk, Creative & Photography Manager at Lights4fun.

'We recommend investing in a quality set of festoon lights that will last all summer long, and with shades of white trending in garden décor this season, complementing your overhead display with white metal candle lanterns on patios and decks will bring the perfect finishing touch to summer celebrations.

'Style your festoons in amongst tree tops, or along garden fences, pergolas and the perimeter of your house to introduce a cosy ambience throughout, and watch as your garden is instantly brought to life with a wonderful warm glow.'





The trick is all to have fun with your outdoor accessories, and treat your garden in the same way as you would inside you home for a set-up that you'll be impressing friends and family with all summer long.