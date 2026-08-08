Thinking of adding a plunge pool to a small garden? Here are 4 things worth knowing first

Plunge pools are having a moment, offering a way to enjoy a luxury outdoor feature without sacrificing an entire small garden. As more people look to turn their gardens into a spa, these compact pools are becoming an increasingly popular alternative to a full-sized swimming pool.

If you’re thinking about adding a plunge pool to a small garden, the good news is that they're more achievable than you might think. ‘In a smaller garden, a plunge pool is a realistic way to achieve this aspiration without taking over the whole garden,’ says Alex Kemsley, managing director of Compass Pools by Waterstream.

Plunge pools also pair naturally with other spa-inspired features, like outdoor showers and the growing popularity of ice baths. There are two main types to choose from. Built-in plunge pools are installed into the ground for a seamless, permanent finish, while freestanding plunge pools or swim spas sit above the ground and are generally quicker and easier to install.

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Before taking the plunge, we spoke to industry experts to find out what practical factors are worth considering, from installation costs to ongoing maintenance.

(Image credit: Compass Pools)

1. You don't need a huge garden for a plunge pool to work

A common assumption is that swimming pools only work in large gardens, but plunge pools also work well in surprisingly compact spaces. The key is to be strategic when planning where you want it to go.

Alex Kemsley says a typical plunge pool measures around 3.5m by 2.5m, making it a realistic option for smaller gardens.

'My advice is to design the whole garden at once, rather than dropping the pool into it as an after thought,' he advises. 'Decide where the seating, planting, paths and lighting go, and from the start the pool reads as part of the garden.'

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Alex also points out that sliding decks can help you make the most of the same space, allowing you to cover the water and transform it into a small patio when not in use.

The area around the pool deserves just as much attention too, according to Johnny Pearce, Co-Director of Oltco. 'One of the biggest considerations is the surface itself. Pool areas are exposed to constant moisture, so it's important to choose materials that remain safe, durable and visually appealing year-round.'

Johnny recommends choosing a permeable resin-bound surfacing as it allows water to drain naturally through the surface rather than pooling underneath.

2. It's more affordable than a full-size pool – but still an investment

(Image credit: Future PLC / Holly Jollilife)

Although a plunge pool is more affordable than a traditional swimming pool, it's still a huge investment, so it's worth budgeting for installation and ongoing maintenance costs before you decide to commit.

'On installation, an average pool tends to sit somewhere between £60,000 to £150,000, but a plunge pool or swim spa is a more economical route at roughly £35,000 to £60,000,' explains Alex.

It is, however, worth bearing in mind that the final figure will depend on size, heating, filtration systems and any additional features you choose.

And if you're wondering about general running costs, one of the advantages of modern plunge pools is that they are designed to be energy efficient.

'Running costs matter less than people expect,' says Alex. 'You can make up to 80% in cost savings versus a concrete pool, and running one can be as low as 80p a day.'

3. They use less water than you might expect

(Image credit: Compass Pools)

One of the biggest advantages of adding a plunge pool to a small garden rather than a full-sized swimming pool is they don't need as much water.

Alex explains that a typical plunge pool holds between 3,000 - 10,000 litres of water, and he explains that water and energy use heavily factor into homeowners' decision-making when looking to invest in an outdoor pool.

The benefit of a plunge pool is that it uses significantly less water than a traditional full-sized pool, given there’s less volume to fill and maintain,' says Alex.

4. They need less maintenance than you think

Many people worry about the upkeep involved with owning a pool, but plunge pools are one of the most low-maintenance options, and less labour-intensive than you might expect.

Smaller volumes of water means less cleaning and fewer chemicals than a standard pool, especially when paired with modern filtration systems and a decent cover.

'One of the biggest misconceptions around pools is that maintenance is incredibly time-consuming,' says Alex. 'The reality is that plunge pools are smaller and therefore, easier to maintain, especially with today’s modern advancements.'

Johnny also points out that choosing the right materials around the pool can make maintenance easier. 'Resin-bound surfacing provides a durable, weather-resistant solution that requires very little maintenance, keeping the area around the pool looking its best for years to come.'

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Adding a plunge pool to a small garden does require careful planning, but it can completely transform your outdoor space into your very own spa-den.

As long as you consider everything from initial costs and maintenance to drainage and how the pool fits into your wider garden, you'll be well on your way to creating a space that's both practical and relaxing.