This £25 wind spinner from Amazon turns every breeze into a mesmerising show for your garden – no wonder it has over 1000 five-star reviews!

As the weather forecast is finally looking up, it’s time to come out and enjoy your garden without getting soaked once again. With the sun making its comeback, I’ve been going down a rabbit hole of pretty garden buys to make the most of the al fresco season that’s soon to be in full swing – and one product that’s caught my eye is the Gemini wind spinner with a solar globe light selling for £25 at Amazon.

The great thing about this wind spinner is that it turns any wind or breeze into a beautiful garden show, just like a rain chain does that with heavy downpours – and it can do that in literally any weather, so you can leave it out during heavy rains and even in the winter. No wonder that it currently has over 1000 five-star reviews.

Gemini Wind Spinner with Solar Crackle Globe £24.99 at Amazon

Most of the things we all buy for our gardens are very practical, whether it’s the best garden furniture or gardening tools to keep everything neat and thriving at the same time. But the joy of buying something like this wind spinner is that it's purely decorative, and simply there to be enjoyed.

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The boundary between the indoor and outdoor spaces is becoming increasingly blurred, as many of us are treating the garden like we would our living room. So in the same way you would adorn inside the house with decorative objets and lamps, you can do outside, and this wind spinner is the perfect example of how to do this outdoors.

(Image credit: Amazon)

That’s right – the solar-powered light attached to this wind spinning garden stake changes colour. So in the evening once the sun goes down, you can have a light show while also watching the pretty, sculptural design spin in the breeze.

(Image credit: Amazon)

One of the 1000 satisfied customers wrote, ‘I love everything about this windspinner. It looks lovely, it works! It's quite mesmerising when it's going. Which with the slightest breeze it moves. I did as instructed and left it two days before switching the globe on and to be honest I wasn't expecting much as we haven't had any sunshine. However, on switching on later and waiting til dark I was very surprised to see it steadily going, the colours looking lovely and carrying on doing so for several hours.’

A few alternatives

Kinetic Wind Spinner Was £37.99 Now £35.99 at Amazon This pretty wind spinner features two-way rotation - both vertical and horizontal. And the colourful design is reminiscent of leaves or feathers. Sunflower Metal Wind Spinner Was £26.99 Now £25.99 at Amazon Flower-shaped garden stakes have already been selling well this year. And this sunflower design is even more charming thanks to its wind spinner function. Garden Mile Solar Powered Wind Spinner £34.99 at Amazon If you're set on the idea of a little garden light show then you're going to love this wind spinner design with multiple lights dotted around the flower-like shape which also change colour.

What are your thoughts on wind spinners? Is this something you’re thinking of adorning your garden with or are you going to pass on this one?