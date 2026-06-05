You’d never guess this chic solar lamp is only £17 from IKEA – it’s the perfect way to add a soft glow to your outdoor space

Last week's heatwave gave us all a glimpse of the summer months to come, so it’s time to nail the details of our gardens before al fresco season is in full swing. Lighting is one of the most important aspects to consider, and it really can make or break your outdoor experience.

When looking for garden lighting ideas, it’s important to choose something that looks as stylish switched off as it does when switched on. And you want to ensure a soft glow that will elevate the ambience of your space, rather than dazzling your guests. It sounds like a tricky balance, but I think IKEA’s new solar lamp has ticked every box.

It’s not often that you find garden lights that are as pretty as they are practical. But the SOLVINDEN decorative light from IKEA is exactly that.

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The lamp’s mesh casing immediately caught my eye, and not just for its intricate detailing. It acts as a seamless filter which diffuses the light in a way that adds to the ambience of your evening. Whether you place it in the corner of your patio or use it as lighting in your outdoor kitchen , it’ll provide the perfect glow.

That’s not all. The lamp is also an eco-conscious choice. With a solar panel hidden within the stylish design, it takes between 9-12 hours to charge on sunny days before automatically turning on in the evening. This eliminates the need for any cords or batteries, making the lamp the perfect pick if you’re looking for something portable this summer.

Plus, with sculptural detailing, the lamp doubles as a decorative accent for your garden during the day. What’s not to love? If your garden is on the shady side, the lamp is also available as a smaller battery-powered light in pink and green.

(Image credit: IKEA)

Solar lighting is having a real moment this year, with retailers like The White Company and Next putting a stylish spin on the trend with price tags to match. But did I mention that IKEA's version comes at the budget-friendly price of £17?

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It’s the perfect way to add a luxury look to your outdoor space without breaking the bank. So be quick, I predict this chic lamp will sell fast!

Shop other solar lights

If you missed out on IKEA's stylish solar light, here's some other options that will help to elevate your summer evenings.