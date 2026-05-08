Dunelm's £124 egg chair is a match made in heaven for small gardens thanks to this clever space-saving design feature

Small garden owners, listen up! Dunelm is selling a stylish folding egg chair that is both easy to store and space-saving - and right now, it’s £75 off.

If you’ve been looking for the best garden furniture to add to your small garden , patio or courtyard, Dunelm’s Sydney Garden Chair is a great choice. It’s not only incredibly practical for small spaces, but it’s one of the chicest chairs we’ve seen this year.

Dunelm frequently impresses us with its stylish egg chairs - just look at the Santorini egg chair as an example. Now, we have our sights set on the Sydney chair, which proves that garden furniture can cater to small spaces without compromising on good looks.

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Sydney Rope Folding Egg Chair Was £199, now £124 at Dunelm Run don't walk to snap up this stylish chair while it is on offer. Neatly folding away, it is a storage game-changer for small gardens. Plus it looks so good!

Foldable egg chairs are a great choice for small spaces and can be found at a number of retailers. The Outsunny Egg Chair, £158.99, B&Q and the Leaper foldable, £127.50, Debenhams are just two stylish examples. Recently, B&M’s folding egg chairs caught our attention due to their space-saving capacity, and now, having seen Dunelm’s version, I’m arguing it is the better choice.

The Dunelm Sydney Rope Folding Egg Chair is one of the most stylish egg chairs I’ve seen for a while. And while it is reduced from £199 to £124, it is one of the most affordable chairs I’ve seen as well.

It has been crafted with a sleek rattan-effect material and beige base for a cohesive look. I’m a particular fan of its rattan panels that are a more stylish take on the classic egg chair shape. Also included is the plush beige seat, which is perfect for relaxing in.

(Image credit: Dunelm)

The chair does come in ‘flat-pack’ format, so you will have to put it together. However, when the seat is up, it easily folds away for easy storage. Despite the chair being fairly new, it’s already racking up positive reviews online.

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‘Great item, solid construction, simple in the most part to set up, took about 40 mins on my own, including unboxing. Cushions and chairs are well-made, & easy to remove if you want to store them away. Very happy with my purchase!’ said one.

‘Absolutely love this rope egg chair. Arrived on time and packaged well. Minimal assembly required although it does need two people, purely for the weight. The chair itself is very comfortable and cushions are very good quality. A little bit different in style to the usual egg chairs which is why I purchased it and would definitely recommend,’ said another.

Dunelm’s Sydney chair is not their only impressive piece of garden furniture either. Here are a few more styles I’m loving from the retailer right now.

If you have a small garden, patio or courtyard a foldable egg chair is a must. This bargain chair not only looks great, but can be quickly stashed away to make room when not in use.