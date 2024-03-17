B&M's sellout hanging egg chairs are back – and they’re joined by a new space-saving collapsible version

With the weather slowly warming up, our attention turns to the great outdoors, even if it is just outside our back door in the garden. Sprucing up the garden and styling it for the warmer months ahead is the perfect way to welcome spring. And B&M is helping us out by bringing back its sellout hanging egg chairs, along with a brand new collapsible version which makes for the perfect small garden idea.

B&M is one of the best and most affordable places where to buy a hanging egg chair. Every year, the returning B&M Siena hanging egg chair and hanging snuggle egg chair (which fits not one, but two people) sell out, which is mainly credited to their affordable price point of £200 and £250 respectively – a 20% price drop compared to previous years.

But this year, the budget-friendly retailer introduced a newcomer of a design which is the Santorini hanging egg chair. And apart from its cosy and aesthetically pleasing look, the best part about it is that it’s collapsible so that if you’re not working with a lot of space in your outdoor space, you can easily fold it and store it away when not in use or when you’re using the garden for entertaining guests. And it’s only £150 on top of that!

(Image credit: B&M)

B&M’s new collapsible hanging egg chair

Hanging egg chairs (or egg chairs in general) make for the perfect garden seating idea, especially when you’re relaxing and lounging on your own, reading a book. They are cosy as they offer privacy to their user – they’re the ultimate chill-out chair in our opinion.

And the B&M hanging egg chair is a great choice to get your outdoor space ready for the warmer months as we leave winter behind. And if space is limited then the new Santorini foldable chair is the one to go for with its sleek metal frame in black and an accompanying grey cushion.

(Image credit: B&M)

‘Garden egg chairs are highly sought-after for outdoor seating due to their numerous advantages,’ says Sam Sutherland, Flitch interior stylist. ‘These chairs prioritise comfort with their ergonomic design, providing excellent support for relaxation. Their versatile nature allows them to fit seamlessly into various outdoor settings, serving as stylish focal points while also providing a sense of privacy thanks to their enclosed design.'

(Image credit: B&M)

'Built to withstand outdoor elements, they require minimal maintenance, making them convenient for regular use. Beyond their practical benefits, garden egg chairs promote relaxation and wellness, offering a cosy retreat for lounging, reading, or socialising outdoors.’

(Image credit: B&M)

And if you want to boost the snuggly nature of your egg chair, then simply add more cushions and throws to create a little comfy nest in the midst of your garden to hang out in.

The only downside? The B&M hanging egg chairs are only available to purchase in the physical stores, not online.